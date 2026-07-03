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Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
A fleece pullover with orange, blue, and black color blocks, featuring a "billie" logo on the chest.
Music

Billie Eilish x SUAY Pullover: How to Buy

The upcycled polar fleece pullover made from deadstock materials is available now on Complex Shop.

Complex Staff196 days ago
Katy Perry in spain
Music

Environmental Investigation Launched Against Katy Perry in Spain Over Unauthorized "Lifestyles" Music Video Shoot

The music video for Perry's new single "Lifetimes" was filmed on the private, uninhabited Spanish island of S’Espalmador.

Jaelani Turner-Williams704 days ago
Life

Study Shows More Than Half of U.S. Beaches Have Dangerous Amounts of Fecal Contamination

A new report by Environment America claims 55 percent of more than 3,100 beaches tested potentially unsafe last year due to sewage traces and fecal contamination.

Brad Callas1103 days ago
Life

The Internet Won't Stop Blaming Canada For The Poor Air Quality

Hundreds of forest fires in Quebec and Ontario have been worsening the air quality in many different states

Louis Pavlakos1136 days ago
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Life

Environment Canada Issues Air Quality Warning For Toronto Due to Quebec Wildfires

Environment Canada issued an advisory to people living in Toronto, warning them about poor air quality and reduced visibility as a result of the wildfires engulfing parts of Quebec and northern Ontario.

Louis Pavlakos1139 days ago
400,000 gallons of radioactive water leak from Minnesota nuclear plant
Life

Nuclear Power Plant Leaked 400,000 Gallons of Radioactive Water in Minnesota

Officials confirmed the leak occurred back in November at Xcel Energy’s Monticello facility. The company claims the leak "poses no health and safety risk."

Joshua Espinoza1219 days ago
topless protestor at juno awards
Pop Culture

Topless Protestor Who Crashed The Juno Awards Speaks Out After Court Appearance: 'Just Tell Avril I'm Not Mad'

After running up on the stage in the middle of the Juno Awards, the topless woman spent a night in jail and then appeared in an Edmonton courtroom on Wednesday.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
avril lavigne and topless streaker
Music

Topless Protestor Interrupts Avril Lavigne at the Juno Awards

Last night at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Alberta, a topless protestor ran the stage while Avril Lavigne was presenting. She was protesting the Greenbelt.

Erik Leijon1222 days ago
A comparison image showing size increase for genitalia
Life

Researcher Says Increase in Average Erect Penis Length Over Past 29 Years Is ‘Concerning’

The average length of erect phalluses has shown a sizable increase in a short period of time, per data pulled from multiple studies spanning decades.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
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SKIMS pop up experience is pictured
Style

SKIMS Announces Details for Long-Term Climate Change Initiative

News of the partnership comes on the same day NASA revealed new weather-related stats for 2022, which was among the five hottest years in history.

Trace William Cowen1283 days ago
Climate Change march in New York City
Life

U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits

A newly published United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined that countries around the world are falling short in controlling climate change.

Brad Callas1358 days ago
Two supporters of Just Stop Oil throw soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
Life

Video Shows Climate Activists Throwing Soup Over Van Gogh Painting at London Gallery

The activists were with the Just Stop Oil organization, which is a coalition of various groups working toward halting new oil and gas production.

Trace William Cowen1373 days ago
Traffic makes its way through Times Square.
Life

New York Follows California to Become Second State Mandating Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035

New York governor Kathy Hochul said all vehicles bought in the state must be zero-emissions by 2035, one month after California made the same declaration.

Jose Martinez1388 days ago
Aerial view of various parked cars from Getty Images
Life

California Will Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

California is expected to ban the selling of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 after an Air Resources Board vote on the measure this week.

Joe Price1423 days ago
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Kim and Kourtney Kardashian posing together
Pop Culture

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and More Accused of Violating Drought Restrictions

As Southern California continues to struggle with droughts, some of the most famous Los Angeles celebrities have been accused of violating water restrictions.

Joe Price1424 days ago
Taylor Swift is seen in the Upper West Side on June 11, 2022
Music

Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage

According to data provided by CelebrityJets, Swift's private jet was flown 170 times between Jan. 1-July 29. But her rep claims not all those trips were hers.

Joshua Espinoza1449 days ago

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