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The derailment, which occurred earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio, involved multiple Norfolk Southern-operated cars carrying hazardous chemicals.Trace William Cowen
After eight to 10 weeks of shocking torrential rain, B.C. is experiencing unprecedented amounts of flooding. Here are some of the worst hit areas.Coleman Molnar
As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.Joe Price
The blaze erupted at around 5 a.m. Friday near Mexico's Yucatán peninsula. Officials attributed the incident to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline.Joshua Espinoza