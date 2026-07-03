Emma Stone

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Jermaine Fowler, Emma Stone, and Chris Pine are pictured. Fowler is smiling at a podium, Stone is in black, and Pine wears sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Druski Joins Emma Stone and Chris Pine in Baseball Rom-Com 'The Catch'

The comedian will play Emma Stone's security guard in the Universal Pictures film, directed by Dave McCary and set for a May 2027 release.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Emma Stone smiling, holding a microphone, next to Miss Piggy, wearing a black patterned dress and pearl necklace.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone on Whether She's Playing Miss Piggy in Upcoming Film: 'Are You Out of Your Mind?'

The 2026 Golden Globes nominee says Piggy herself will be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen193 days ago
(L) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Center) Emma Stone is seen arriving at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on October 22, 2025 in New York City. (R) Ms. Piggy on 'Dolly' in 1988.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She and Emma Stone Are Producing Ms. Piggy Film

Lawerence revealed that she and her fellow Academy Award winner are working on a movie about the iconic Muppets character.

Jaelani Turner-Williams255 days ago
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions

Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
Emma Stone at a film festival, wearing a black dress with a light blue background featuring the festival's logo and numbers.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Says She Believes in Aliens: 'I'm Coming Out With It'

She credited Carl Sagan with inspiring her beliefs.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
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Emma Stone attends the "Bugonia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Shaves Head for New Film 'Bugonia'

The actress debuted a bold new look in a new trailer for the film 'Bugonia'

Lucille Barilla324 days ago
Dave Franco wearing a blazer and gray T-shirt at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says After ‘Superbad,’ He Quickly Booked More Work So He Wasn't Just 'Piss Boy'

Franco said that even though he only had a few lines, people still recognized him on the street.

tara mahadevan352 days ago
Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Jokes That She’d ‘F*ck’ Pedro Pascal: ‘He Is So Wonderful’

Stone and Pascal appear in the upcoming action comedy, 'Eddington.'

tara mahadevan379 days ago
(L-R) Emma Stone and Diego Luna.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Says She's 'Afraid' of Getting Hiccups on Set: 'It Goes on for Hours'

The two-time Oscar winner called the repeated spasms her "least favorite thing."

Jaelani Turner-Williams385 days ago
Five actors at the Golden Globes, laughing and holding awards, in formal wear
Pop Culture

People Are Confused, Bewildered, and Amused at the Very R-Rated 'Poor Things' Streaming on Disney+

One of the year's most sex-forward films, conveniently located on the same platform as...'Bluey' and your favorite Pixar film?

Jose Martinez862 days ago
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A24 and Online Ceramics Drop ‘The Curse’ Merch

Shirts inspired by the series starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are available for pre-order now.

Alex Ocho917 days ago
Willem Dafoe and the Inside premiere and Emma Stone at the Cruella Premiere
Pop Culture

Willem Dafoe Asked Emma Stone to Slap Him 20 Times to Make Movie Scene ‘More Genuine’

In an effort to make it all be "more genuine," Emma Stone slapped Willem Dafoe 20 times for an off-camera scene in their upcoming movie ‘And.'

Joe Price1233 days ago
Seth Rogan attends celebration of Critics Choice Awards.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Isn’t Convinced Anyone’s ‘Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogen isn't convinced there's been "a good high school movie" since 'Superbad,' which he appeared in and co-wrote with Evan Goldberg in 2007.

Jose Martinez1262 days ago
Emma Stone booed by Mets fans
Pop Culture

Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game

The incident went down during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series in Queens. Stone was booed after she was spotted wearing Padres gear.

Joshua Espinoza1379 days ago
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield Hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Role From Emma Stone: 'I Kept It Going'

Andrew Garfield was so tight-lipped about his MCU involvement, that not even his 'Amazing Spider-Man' co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone got the tea.

Brenton Blanchet1643 days ago
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Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Tom Holland and Zendaya ‘Ignored’ Producer’s Advice Against ‘Spider-Man’ Stars Dating

“I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone],” said longtime franchise producer Amy Pascal, noting that "they all ignored me.”

Brenton Blanchet1671 days ago
Emma Stone
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Reportedly Set to Star in 'Cruella' Sequel After Closing Deal

Since releasing on May 26, the Stone film has earned $222 million in worldwide ticket sales, and her latest deal reportedly “mutually benefits both sides."

Brenton Blanchet1799 days ago
cruella
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Taking Action Over Disney Streaming ‘Cruella’ Alongside Theatrical Release

Earlier this week, the industry was rocked by word that Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action over Disney's dual release of 'Black Widow.'

Trace William Cowen1814 days ago

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