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Actor John Stamos was among those who blasted Omar Navarro after he complained about the film's openly gay character Artie, played by John McCrea.Joshua Espinoza
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From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Here are 10 films screening at TIFF 2017 that won't disappointChristopher Turner