A24 and Online Ceramics Drop ‘The Curse’ Merch

Now is your chance to own merchandise inspired by The Curse.
A line of tees inspired by the series starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone about a house-flipping TV couple have dropped on A24’s website in collaboration with Online Ceramics.
The shirts come in three different varieties including a black “Bulldozer” shirt, the “Curse Cherry Tomato Boys,” and “Cease to Exist” shirt.
Each tee is available for pre-order now on A24's website and will run you $60 each. The shirts, which run from sizes S to 2XL, won't ship until February 23rd.
All 10 episodes of The Curse are streaming now on both Showtime and Paramount+.