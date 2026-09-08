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How 'Loki' Sets Up the Future of Marvel
After the events of the 'Loki' Season 1 finale, we take a look at how the beginning of the Multiverse will immediately impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Who is the REAL Main Villain of 'Loki'?
Ahead of the 'Loki' season finale, we take a look at the deception within the series and who could be the real main villain of this time-hopping tale.
Loki's History in Marvel's Cinematic Universe
Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinem
Emma Stone Brings the Evil Fashion Queen 'Cruella' to Life
Cruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Life Into Iconic Villain Cruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Life Into Iconic VillainCruella Review: Emma Stone Breathes Lif