Latest Stories
Priscilla Presley’s Son Fires Back Over Pizza GoFundMe Backlash
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia is defending his pizza business GoFundMe after critics questioned why he was asking the public for help.
Elvis-Loving Judge Agrees to Resign After Dressing as Singer and Playing His Music in Court
Judge Matthew Thornhill would even reference Elvis lyrics regularly during trials.
Couple Has Wedding at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Complete With Elvis Impersonator
The Elvis impersonator was kind enough to sing a bit of "All Shook Up" for the couple.
2Pac, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, and Other Late Celebrities Reunite in Viral AI Videos
Some fans are divided over newly-viral, lifelike clips of deceased celebrities interacting with each other.
Priscilla Presley Calls Michael Jackson ‘Manipulative’ in New Memoir
In her new memoir 'Softly As I Leave You,' Priscilla Presley calls Michael Jackson ‘manipulative’ and reveals she opposed his marriage to Lisa Marie.
Priscilla Presley Denies Allegations of Being Responsible for Late Husband Elvis' Death
Two of Priscilla's former business partners have accused her of "pushing [Elvis] to his death."
Jack Harlow Covers Elvis Presley During Hometown Concert
Jack's orchestral rendition of Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" has fans thinking that he'll soon change genres.
Rick Ross: 'Me and Elvis Had a Lot of Things in Common'
Rozay is a fan of the King's penchant for planes and hustling.
Lisa Marie Presley Recalls Michael Jackson Telling Her He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 in Posthumous Memoir
Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished the book following her mother's death in 2023.
Cissy Houston, Mother of Whitney Houston, Dies at 91
Houston, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, passed away at her home in New Jersey on Monday morning.
Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’
Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.
Priscilla Presley Sues Former Business Associates for Over $1 Million, Claims Elder Abuse
Presley, the widow of Elvis Presley, claims that she was deceived into handing over 80 percent of her income.
Jacob Elordi Ate Poutine In Canada To Accurately Portray Older Elvis In 'Priscilla'
Elordi didn't quite get the Elvis belly from his later years, but he admits he did try.
Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’
The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.
Priscilla Presley Denied Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland in Settlement With Estate
Priscilla Presley was denied her wish to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley at his Graceland estate.
Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’
During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54
Lisa Marie Presley has died. The daughter of the iconic singer Elvis passed hours after she was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized for Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest episode at her Calabasas home on Thursday.