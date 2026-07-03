Elvis Presley

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Latest Stories

A young man with dark hair and a woman with red hair, both posing at an event with a logo in the background.
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley’s Son Fires Back Over Pizza GoFundMe Backlash

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia is defending his pizza business GoFundMe after critics questioned why he was asking the public for help.

Helen Storms6 days ago
Elvis Presley performing on stage in a white studded jumpsuit, holding a microphone and singing passionately.
Life

Elvis-Loving Judge Agrees to Resign After Dressing as Singer and Playing His Music in Court

Judge Matthew Thornhill would even reference Elvis lyrics regularly during trials.

Jade Gomez238 days ago
A wedding scene with an Elvis impersonator holding a microphone to a couple exchanging vows. The bride holds a bouquet.
Life

Couple Has Wedding at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Complete With Elvis Impersonator

The Elvis impersonator was kind enough to sing a bit of "All Shook Up" for the couple.

Trace William Cowen264 days ago
A collage of Tupac Shakur with Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and The Notorious B.I.G. in various settings.
Music

2Pac, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, and Other Late Celebrities Reunite in Viral AI Videos

Some fans are divided over newly-viral, lifelike clips of deceased celebrities interacting with each other.

Alex Ocho283 days ago
Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley".
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley Calls Michael Jackson ‘Manipulative’ in New Memoir

In her new memoir 'Softly As I Leave You,' Priscilla Presley calls Michael Jackson ‘manipulative’ and reveals she opposed his marriage to Lisa Marie.

Sienna Dubois 298 days ago
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20 March 2025, Hesse, Bad Nauheim: Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley". Presley is a guest at the Jugendstil Theater with her talk show.
Music

Priscilla Presley Denies Allegations of Being Responsible for Late Husband Elvis' Death

Two of Priscilla's former business partners have accused her of "pushing [Elvis] to his death."

Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago
Jack Harlow screengrab
Music

Jack Harlow Covers Elvis Presley During Hometown Concert

Jack's orchestral rendition of Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" has fans thinking that he'll soon change genres.

Jaelani Turner-Williams593 days ago
Rick Ross performing in a white tracksuit and sunglasses; Elvis Presley singing with a guitar in a white jumpsuit.
Music

Rick Ross: 'Me and Elvis Had a Lot of Things in Common'

Rozay is a fan of the King's penchant for planes and hustling.

Trace William Cowen619 days ago
lisa marie presley and michael jackson
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Recalls Michael Jackson Telling Her He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 in Posthumous Memoir

Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished the book following her mother's death in 2023.

tara mahadevan649 days ago
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Singer Cissy Houston and daughter singer Whitney Houston attend the 2010 Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on September 30, 2010 in New York City.
Music

Cissy Houston, Mother of Whitney Houston, Dies at 91

Houston, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, passed away at her home in New Jersey on Monday morning.

Jaelani Turner-Williams649 days ago
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Cindy Crawford in a black jacket looking at the camera on the left; Austin Butler in a sheer black shirt with a serious expression on the right
Pop Culture

Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’

Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.

Jaelani Turner-Williams723 days ago
Priscilla Presley is posing on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame event, wearing a white blouse and waving to the camera
Music

Priscilla Presley Sues Former Business Associates for Over $1 Million, Claims Elder Abuse

Presley, the widow of Elvis Presley, claims that she was deceived into handing over 80 percent of her income.

Jaelani Turner-Williams730 days ago
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi Ate Poutine In Canada To Accurately Portray Older Elvis In 'Priscilla'

Elordi didn't quite get the Elvis belly from his later years, but he admits he did try.

Louis Pavlakos978 days ago
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’

The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.

tara mahadevan1048 days ago
Music

Priscilla Presley Denied Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland in Settlement With Estate

Priscilla Presley was denied her wish to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley at his Graceland estate.

Joe Price1157 days ago
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Austin Butler on Graham Norton Show
Pop Culture

Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’

During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.

Brad Callas1261 days ago
rest in peace to the daughter of Elvis
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died. The daughter of the iconic singer Elvis passed hours after she was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Jose Martinez1283 days ago
This is a photo of Lisa Marie.
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized for Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest episode at her Calabasas home on Thursday.

taramhdvn1283 days ago

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