Priscilla Presley’s Son Fires Back Over Pizza GoFundMe Backlash

Priscilla Presley’s 39-year-old son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is responding to backlash he received after launching a GoFundMe campaign to help launch his own pizza company.

Priscilla, 81, is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley. She shares Navarone with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi. This makes Garcia the half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, who was Elvis’ only child.

Having been raised in such a famous family, many critics questioned why Navarone would use online fundraising to start his “affordable organic pizza” business rather than coming up with the money on his own. The goal for the fundraiser was set at $5,500.

Navarone responded to critics on Instagram, writing, “Haters gonna hate. I’m sure I’ll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should ‘ask my mom’ or that I have money … YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget.”