Priscilla Presley’s Son Fires Back Over Pizza GoFundMe Backlash

Priscilla Presley’s 39-year-old son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is responding to backlash he received after launching a GoFundMe campaign to help launch his own pizza company.
Priscilla, 81, is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley. She shares Navarone with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi. This makes Garcia the half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, who was Elvis’ only child.
Having been raised in such a famous family, many critics questioned why Navarone would use online fundraising to start his “affordable organic pizza” business rather than coming up with the money on his own. The goal for the fundraiser was set at $5,500.
Navarone responded to critics on Instagram, writing, “Haters gonna hate. I’m sure I’ll have to explain this many more times to ignorant people who think I should ‘ask my mom’ or that I have money … YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget.”
The 39-year-old went on to explain that he frequently gives back to the community by donating to charity.
“If I just went all in every time I thought I had a great idea … I’d be broke in 2 days,” he said. “I’m not asking [anyone] to donate that can’t afford to,” he continued. “I’m offering free pizza to people that donate.”
Navarone is a songwriter and the lead singer of the Los Angeles-based rock group Them Guns.
He explained that some of the funds he is raising will be used to purchase a conventional pizza oven. He emphasized that he will also be using a lot of his own money to get the business started.
“Just asking for help on the remaining bit that’s out of my budget. That’s all. Love and Peace, Kindness and pizza,” he told his social media followers.
“I have always wanted to start my own business, but marketing and advertising always get in my way,” he wrote online. “The pizza dough and sauces are already sourced. It’s just buying the oven that I need to get me started.”