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Elvis-Loving Judge Agrees to Resign After Dressing as Singer and Playing His Music in Court
Judge Matthew Thornhill would even reference Elvis lyrics regularly during trials.
Couple Has Wedding at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Complete With Elvis Impersonator
The Elvis impersonator was kind enough to sing a bit of "All Shook Up" for the couple.
Priscilla Presley Denies Allegations of Being Responsible for Late Husband Elvis' Death
Two of Priscilla's former business partners have accused her of "pushing [Elvis] to his death."
Priscilla Presley Was 'Very Concerned' About Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson’s Relationship
'She knew I wasn't for it,' Priscilla said about her late daughter.
Rick Ross: 'Me and Elvis Had a Lot of Things in Common'
Rozay is a fan of the King's penchant for planes and hustling.
Lisa Marie Presley Took Up to '80 Pills a Day' At Height of Opioid Addiction: 'I Just Wanted to Check Out'
The late singer detailed her tragic substance abuse in her posthumous memoir, 'From Here to the Great Unknown.'
Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’
Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.
Austin Butler Says He Had to Hire a Dialect Coach to Get Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent
The actor won a Golden Globe last year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.
Sofia Coppola Says She Has To Fight for a ‘Tiny Fraction’ of Budgets Male Directors Get
Coppola said her team had to reuse sets and make their own costumes for her new film 'Priscilla,' which only received a $20 million budget.
Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’
The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.
Priscilla Presley Denied Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland in Settlement With Estate
Priscilla Presley was denied her wish to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley at his Graceland estate.
Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’
During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54
Lisa Marie Presley has died. The daughter of the iconic singer Elvis passed hours after she was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized for Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest episode at her Calabasas home on Thursday.
Austin Butler on Still Sounding Like Elvis: 'There's Just Pieces of My DNA That Will Always Be Linked'
Austin Butler addressed questions about him still sounding like Elvis following the release of the biopic, with him saying he doesn't believe they sound alike.
Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners
Hosting this year's ceremony, which marks a return to the broadcast arena following extended controversy, is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
'Euphoria' Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' Starring Cailee Spaeny
According to an A24 rep, the film, which is based on the 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley, is set to begin shooting in Toronto this year.
Listen to Eminem and CeeLo Green’s New Song "The King and I" From 'Elvis' Biopic Soundtrack
The soundtrack for the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, which debuts next month, includes an original song from Eminem featuring CeeLo Green.