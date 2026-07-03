Elvis

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Elvis Presley performing on stage in a white studded jumpsuit, holding a microphone and singing passionately.
Life

Elvis-Loving Judge Agrees to Resign After Dressing as Singer and Playing His Music in Court

Judge Matthew Thornhill would even reference Elvis lyrics regularly during trials.

Jade Gomez238 days ago
A wedding scene with an Elvis impersonator holding a microphone to a couple exchanging vows. The bride holds a bouquet.
Life

Couple Has Wedding at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Complete With Elvis Impersonator

The Elvis impersonator was kind enough to sing a bit of "All Shook Up" for the couple.

Trace William Cowen264 days ago
20 March 2025, Hesse, Bad Nauheim: Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley". Presley is a guest at the Jugendstil Theater with her talk show.
Music

Priscilla Presley Denies Allegations of Being Responsible for Late Husband Elvis' Death

Two of Priscilla's former business partners have accused her of "pushing [Elvis] to his death."

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
Priscilla Presley Was 'Very Concerned' About Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley's Relationship
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley Was 'Very Concerned' About Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson’s Relationship

'She knew I wasn't for it,' Priscilla said about her late daughter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Rick Ross performing in a white tracksuit and sunglasses; Elvis Presley singing with a guitar in a white jumpsuit.
Music

Rick Ross: 'Me and Elvis Had a Lot of Things in Common'

Rozay is a fan of the King's penchant for planes and hustling.

Trace William Cowen618 days ago
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This is a photo of Lisa Marie Presley.
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Took Up to '80 Pills a Day' At Height of Opioid Addiction: 'I Just Wanted to Check Out'

The late singer detailed her tragic substance abuse in her posthumous memoir, 'From Here to the Great Unknown.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams648 days ago
Cindy Crawford in a black jacket looking at the camera on the left; Austin Butler in a sheer black shirt with a serious expression on the right
Pop Culture

Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’

Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.

Jaelani Turner-Williams723 days ago
Pop Culture

Austin Butler Says He Had to Hire a Dialect Coach to Get Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent

The actor won a Golden Globe last year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

Jaelani Turner-Williams905 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofia Coppola Says She Has To Fight for a ‘Tiny Fraction’ of Budgets Male Directors Get

Coppola said her team had to reuse sets and make their own costumes for her new film 'Priscilla,' which only received a $20 million budget.

Mark Elibert937 days ago
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’

The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.

tara mahadevan1048 days ago
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Music

Priscilla Presley Denied Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland in Settlement With Estate

Priscilla Presley was denied her wish to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley at his Graceland estate.

Joe Price1157 days ago
Austin Butler on Graham Norton Show
Pop Culture

Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’

During an appearance on the 'Graham Norton Show,' Butler was asked if he's aware of the discourse regarding his voice still sounding like Elvis.

Brad Callas1261 days ago
rest in peace to the daughter of Elvis
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died. The daughter of the iconic singer Elvis passed hours after she was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Jose Martinez1282 days ago
This is a photo of Lisa Marie.
Music

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized for Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest episode at her Calabasas home on Thursday.

taramhdvn1283 days ago
Austin Butler photographed at Golden Globe Awards
Pop Culture

Austin Butler on Still Sounding Like Elvis: 'There's Just Pieces of My DNA That Will Always Be Linked'

Austin Butler addressed questions about him still sounding like Elvis following the release of the biopic, with him saying he doesn't believe they sound alike.

taramhdvn1283 days ago
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Golden Globes preparations are pictured
Pop Culture

Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners

Hosting this year's ceremony, which marks a return to the broadcast arena following extended controversy, is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Trace William Cowen1284 days ago
Jacob Elordi is pictured wearing a suit at an event
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' Starring Cailee Spaeny

According to an A24 rep, the film, which is based on the 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley, is set to begin shooting in Toronto this year.

Trace William Cowen1405 days ago
Eminem and CeeLo's single cover art
Music

Listen to Eminem and CeeLo Green’s New Song "The King and I" From 'Elvis' Biopic Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, which debuts next month, includes an original song from Eminem featuring CeeLo Green.

Joe Price1493 days ago

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