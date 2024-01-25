Austin Butler Says He Had to Hire a Dialect Coach to Get Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent

Butler's work on Masters of the Air began a week after he wrapped Elvis, and came at the advice of Tom Hanks. "He was sort of joking, saying 'You're gonna lose your mind when you finish this three years of your focused on this one thing. You're gonna to have to find something else to jump into right afterward."

Butler also discussed the difficult transition of going from Presley to playing Major Gale Cleven.

"I was just trying to remember who I was. I was trying to remember what I liked to do and all I thought about was Elvis for three years, he added. "And then I had that week off, and then I flew to London, and at that time it was COVID, so I was quarantined for 10 days. I thought, 'Alright, just pour all this energy into learning about World War II now. I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis."