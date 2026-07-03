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Latest Stories
Music
Elvis Costello Defends Olivia Rodrigo After Courtney Love Plagiarism Accusations
Rockstar Elvis Costello responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday who claimed Rodrigo bit off Elvis’ 1978 hit “Pump it Up” for her album cut “Brutal."
Brenton Blanchet1846 days ago
Pop Culture
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, Batman, 50 Cent, and More to Be Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars
Alicia Keys, the late Andy Kaufman, and Chris Hemsworth are also among the 2020 honorees.
Trace William Cowen2585 days ago