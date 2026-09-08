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Jonathan Lees

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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Sasha Grey on Celebrity Nude Photo Leaks: "It's An Emotional Assault"

Sasha Grey discusses her role in the intriguing, ambitious Internet-formatted thriler "Open Windows."

Jonathan Lees4333 days ago
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Keanu Reeves Came Up With a Badass Hashtag for "John Wick"

Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki, and "John Wick's" directors talk their wonderfully badass action movie.

Jonathan Lees4347 days ago
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Permanent Midnight: What’s Crazier Than “ABCs of Death 2”? The Twisted Minds Responsible For It

The filmmakers behind "ABCs of Death 2" discuss upping the ante and making a superior sequel.

Jonathan Lees4368 days ago
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Stephen King, Marriage Counselor? Yes... If Your Lover's a Psycho Killer

Stephen King and Joan Allen discuss adapting King's story "A Good Marriage" for the big screen.

Jonathan Lees4368 days ago
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Interview: Frank Miller Ups the Sex, Violence, and Stripteases in "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"

Frank Miller discusses the ins and outs of his and Robert Rodriguez's pulpy "Sin City" sequel.

Jonathan Lees4411 days ago
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All the Pop Culture Awards the World Needs (But That Won't Be Handed Out Because Everyone Is a Coward)

More prestigious than any naked gold statue.

Jonathan Lees4658 days ago
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The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

Get in the Halloween spirit by revisiting the best scary movies released since 2003.

Jonathan Lees4707 days ago
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The 25 Most Iconic New York Scenes in Movie History

Proof once and for all that NYC >Hollywood.

Jonathan Lees4929 days ago

Fantastic Fest Review: The Crowd-Pleasing Doc "The American Scream" Wonderfully Revitalizes The Spirit Of Halloween

This heartfelt and excellent documentary lovingly pays tribute to small-town "home haunters."

Jonathan Lees5105 days ago

Fantastic Fest Review: The Spellbinding & Superb Doc "Room 237" Crazily Dissects Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining"

Documentary filmmaker Rodney Ascher paints a fascinating picture of several obsessed movie lovers' wildest theories.

Jonathan Lees5105 days ago
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Review: The Fujifilm FinePix X100 Is the Camera Of The Year

The most highly anticipated camera to hit stores this year lives up to the hype.

Jonathan Lees5606 days ago

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