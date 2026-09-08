Jonathan Lees
Latest Stories
Sasha Grey on Celebrity Nude Photo Leaks: "It's An Emotional Assault"
Sasha Grey discusses her role in the intriguing, ambitious Internet-formatted thriler "Open Windows."
Keanu Reeves Came Up With a Badass Hashtag for "John Wick"
Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki, and "John Wick's" directors talk their wonderfully badass action movie.
Permanent Midnight: What’s Crazier Than “ABCs of Death 2”? The Twisted Minds Responsible For It
The filmmakers behind "ABCs of Death 2" discuss upping the ante and making a superior sequel.
Stephen King, Marriage Counselor? Yes... If Your Lover's a Psycho Killer
Stephen King and Joan Allen discuss adapting King's story "A Good Marriage" for the big screen.
Interview: Frank Miller Ups the Sex, Violence, and Stripteases in "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"
Frank Miller discusses the ins and outs of his and Robert Rodriguez's pulpy "Sin City" sequel.
All the Pop Culture Awards the World Needs (But That Won't Be Handed Out Because Everyone Is a Coward)
More prestigious than any naked gold statue.
The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years
Get in the Halloween spirit by revisiting the best scary movies released since 2003.
The 25 Most Iconic New York Scenes in Movie History
Proof once and for all that NYC >Hollywood.
Fantastic Fest Review: The Crowd-Pleasing Doc "The American Scream" Wonderfully Revitalizes The Spirit Of Halloween
This heartfelt and excellent documentary lovingly pays tribute to small-town "home haunters."
Fantastic Fest Review: The Spellbinding & Superb Doc "Room 237" Crazily Dissects Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining"
Documentary filmmaker Rodney Ascher paints a fascinating picture of several obsessed movie lovers' wildest theories.
Review: The Fujifilm FinePix X100 Is the Camera Of The Year
The most highly anticipated camera to hit stores this year lives up to the hype.