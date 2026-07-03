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PinkPantheress performs on stage with a microphone, wearing a black top and red plaid pants, with a vibrant background and stage lights.
Music

PinkPantheress Says People Are ‘Less Willing to Listen to Electronic Music Made by a Black Woman'

The singer, who's current hit "illegal" is blowing up on TikToK, says success hasn't shielded her from being overlooked in the electronic music space.

Alex Ocho353 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard wearing a white t-shirt makes a rock gesture with both hands in a kitchen setting.
Music

Skrillex Drops Surprise New Album 'F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3'

Skrillex's latest album features a wide range of genres and influences. from hyperpop to nostalgic Datpiff-era Trap-A-Holics drops.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo472 days ago
Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress (credit: Frankie Perez)
Music

PinkPantheress & Kaytranada Join Forces For “Do You Miss Me?”

Co-produced by Kaytranada and phil, it was first revealed in a recent head-to-head interview for Rolling Stone and anticipation has been high ever since.

James Keith1339 days ago
whp
Music

Warehouse Project Unveil Major Lineup For 2021 Return

Warehouse Project 2021 will run for four months, from September 10, 2021, until January 1, 2022, at Depot Mayfield, near Manchester Piccadilly......

Niall Smith1837 days ago
bassnectar-lawsuit
Music

DJ Bassnectar Being Sued for Alleged Human Trafficking, Child Porn, and Sexual Abuse

EDM star Bassnectar has been hit with a sexual abuse and human trafficking lawsuit following his 2020 announcement that he was quitting the music industry.

tara mahadevan1927 days ago
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illenium
Music

Illenium Taps Iann Dior for “First Time”

Illenium has enlisted Iann Dior for the new track "First Time," following the DJ's recent songs "Nightlight" and "Hearts on Fire" with Dabin and Lights.

tara mahadevan1953 days ago
Daft Punk
Music

Daft Punk Announces Split After Nearly Three Decades of Music

The iconic French electronic duo announced their conclusion via an on-brand YouTube video titled "Epilogue," featuring both members self-imploding.

Trace William Cowen1972 days ago
bassnectar lorin ashton
Music

Bassnectar Quits Music Industry Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

DJ Lorin Ashton took to Twitter on Friday, where he denied recent allegations that he repeatedly engaged in nonconsensual conduct with minors.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2204 days ago
baauer planets mad
Music

Baauer Releases 'PLANET'S MAD' Visual Album

Watch Baauer's latest visual album 'PLANET'S MAD' which takes its viewer across the galaxy and back in a 40-minute cinematic experience.

Jordan Rose2220 days ago
bet that's two ashton kutchers wearing helmets
Music

Daft Punk Inspires Perfectly Named Tribute Project Taft Plunk

Taft Plunk is keeping the helmeted pop dream alive on the streets of Kiev.

Trace William Cowen2790 days ago
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Joyryde 'Agen Wida' f/ Skrillex
Music

Skrillex Joins JOYRYDE for New Single "Agen Wida"

The song marks the first single from Joyryde's upcoming 'Brave' album.

Joshua Espinoza2829 days ago
Avicii Family Release Statement
Music

Avicii's Family Releases Statement Following DJ's Death

The Bergling family has released a statement three days after their son's death, thanking the world and all of Avicii's fans for their love and support.

Marco Margaritoff3007 days ago

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