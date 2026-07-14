AMOK Is Transforming Mallorca Into A Global Dance Music Destination

When most people think of partying in sunny Spain, Ibiza, Madrid and Barcelona tend to be the first destinations that come to mind. Their iconic clubs, rich party legacies, striking architecture and distinctive cultures have made them instantly recognisable. Mallorca, meanwhile, is celebrated as a captivating escape—the largest of the Balearic Islands, known for its breathtaking mountains, historic architecture, natural wonders, world-class cuisine and renowned beach clubs, with its party scene often taking a backseat. However, AMØK is helping to put Mallorca firmly on the map, bringing together a global roster of talent and partygoers at its extraordinary club.



Earlier this year, AMØK reopened its doors for its spring season, unveiling its newly renovated space to clubbers. The club first opened in 2024, and since then, AMØK has been named the best nightclub in Mallorca by the Mallorca Electronic Music Awards. A large-scale venue designed for all-day experiences, it offers an open-air party space during the day before transitioning into the indoor venue as night falls. Expect sunset parties, all-night raves running until 5 or 6am, food trucks, a booming soundsystem, spacious bars, dedicated facilities and an impressive DJ stage overlooking the crowd.

New technical upgrades to the venue include the integration of a high-end d&b audiotechnik soundsystem, an immersive, modernised lighting setup designed for grand-scale productions, and an enhanced VIP area that surrounds a central DJ booth, putting selectors at the centre of the experience. The venue is emphatic, a sexy and sophisticated setting that serves locals with a great venue that platforms both emerging local talent and some of the biggest names in the world. AMØK is a Mallorcan hidden gem that continues to grow in reputation over time.



AMØK’s renovated venue hosts some of the biggest and best DJs across house, techno, Latin, reggaeton and more, blending captivating sounds and vibrant energy throughout the day and night. With the Summer 2026 Programme now underway, AMØK is bringing together a diverse mix of international electronic artists, festival takeovers and standalone showcases at the club. So far, the venue has already welcomed the likes of Adam Beyer and Joris Voorn for the Drumcode takeover, alongside Claptone—now a regular fixture at the club—who returns in August as part of a major summer programme in full swing.

On June 20, Glaswegian electronic star Denis Sulta took to the stage alongside Priku. The two artists’ contrasting styles of electronic music converged into a memorable night, showcasing AMØK’s vision and intent for event-making. On June 25, Germany’s legendary trance pioneer, Paul van Dyk, headlined the Made For More festival takeover, followed by Frequency Festival on June 26 and 27, which featured the likes of Skream, Max Dean, Luke Dean, Thomas Patrick and more.



For the rest of summer, AMØK is packed with an exciting run of events, featuring standout acts such as virtuoso Jan Blomqvist on July 16, Franky Rizardo on July 23, a three-date residency from Shimza running from late July into August, and Hot Creations founder and house titan Jamie Jones, who will close the season with a headline performance at the closing party on September 26.



For more on AMØK, head here.