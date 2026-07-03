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Sen. Cruz faced considerable backlash for fleeing Texas for Cancun during a brutal winter storm. He’s since expressed regret and called the trip "a mistake."Xavier Hamilton
With Tesla vaulting past the $1 trillion mark, ‘Forbes’ says the ultra-wealthy Elon Musk is "likely the richest person to ever walk the planet."Brenton Blanchet
A San Francisco federal court came to the decision after Owen Diaz, who last worked at Tesla in 2016, came forward with accusations of racism.Brenton Blanchet
Tesla attracts a very specific type of buyer.Tony Markovich