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400,000 gallons of radioactive water leak from Minnesota nuclear plant
Life

Nuclear Power Plant Leaked 400,000 Gallons of Radioactive Water in Minnesota

Officials confirmed the leak occurred back in November at Xcel Energy’s Monticello facility. The company claims the leak "poses no health and safety risk."

Joshua Espinoza1219 days ago
Erek L. Barron announces the arrests of Sarah Beth Clendaniel and Brandon Clint Russell.
Life

Neo-Nazi and Girlfriend Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Destroy Maryland Power Grids

A man who founded the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen and his girlfriend were taken into custody for allegedly planning to attack power grids around Baltimore.

Jose Martinez1258 days ago
An iguana is pictured where he probably should not be
Life

Florida Iguana Causes ‘Large Scale’ Power Outage

Unfortunately, the incident resulted not only in the power outage in question, but also in the swift death of the iguana said to be responsible.

Trace William Cowen1317 days ago
Razor's new electric scooter
Life

Razor Unveils New Electric Scooter for Adults

More than 20 years after launching its iconic kick scooter, Razor is returning with a new line of adult-sized electric scooters scheduled to drop this summer.

Brad Callas1600 days ago
A stock photo of two pennies close up.
Life

Amazon's Alexa Challenged a 10-Year-Old Girl to Put Penny on Live Plug

After asking for a “challenge to do,” Alexa suggested that a 10-year-old touch a live plug with a penny. Amazon said it's since fixed the error.

Abel Shifferaw1663 days ago
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Tesla Sells Cyberquad for kids
Life

Tesla Is Now Selling Cyberquad EVs for Kids

The vehicle manufacturer quietly rolled out the pint-sized ATV on its official website this week. As of Thursday night, the vehicle had sold out.

Joshua Espinoza1689 days ago
Texas electric bills
Life

Some Texas Residents Facing $5,000 Electric Bills Following Harsh Winter Storm

Following the harsh winter storm of the past week, some Texans with power supplier Griddy are reportedly facing electricity bills upwards of $5,000.

Joe Price1974 days ago
World premiere of the Audi etron GT
Life

Audi Shows Off 2022 E-Tron GT

In an online event on Tuesday, Audi unveiled its new pricey high-performance electric sedan, the E-Tron GT. Check out what to expect when it's on sale.

Gavin Evans1985 days ago
In this photo illustration a woman holds the new iPhone 12 in her hands
Life

Russian Woman Dies After iPhone Falls in Bathtub While It Was Charging

Paramedics confirmed that Olesya Semenova was electrocuted to death after her phone fell in the water while it was plugged into an outlet.

Xavier Hamilton2044 days ago
Robyn Rihanna Fenty
Music

Rep for Rihanna Says Singer is 'Healing Quickly' After Electric Scooter Accident

The rep explained that Rihanna fell off a scooter and that her injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

Xavier Hamilton2141 days ago
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simon cowell surgery
Pop Culture

Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking Back In Electric Bike Accident

English TV personality and music mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after having an electric bike accident on Saturday.

Abel Shifferaw2169 days ago
This is a picture of Amber Rose.
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Welcomes New Baby With the ‘Rockstar’ Name Slash Electric

Rose and boyfriend Alexander Edwards shared the news on social media.

Philip Lewis2472 days ago
Trees decorated with lights
Life

Pennsylvania Woman Gets Quarter-Trillion Dollar Electricity Bill

Turns out the $284 billion bill wasn't her fault.

Julia Reiss3126 days ago
Yo Gotti, Jay Z, Beyonce, Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles
Music

Check Out Beyoncé and Jay Z Doing the Electric Slide

It's a family affair.

Complex3131 days ago

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