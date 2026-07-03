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Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Egypt Files FIFA Complaint Against Referee After World Cup Loss to Argentina

Egypt is demanding a FIFA investigation into referee François Letexier.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Flag of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with a green and yellow Africa map emblem, waving against a blue sky.
Sports

FIFA World Cup: How Far Has an African Team Ever Advanced in Tournament History?

Morocco set a new benchmark in 2022, but Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all helped pave the way for Africa's greatest World Cup moments.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
IShowSpeed in a blue sweatshirt is speaking into a microphone on stage, with a red and black background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Announces Africa Livestream Tour With New Trailer

The 20-year-old's Speed Does Africa Tour will take him to Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe and more.

Alex Ocho209 days ago
A person in a suit is handcuffed with hands behind their back, seen through a blurred glass.
Sports

Two Men Arrested for Piracy Amid Shutdown of Illegal Sports Streaming Platform Streameast

The largest live sports piracy platform was shuttered after Egyptian authorities arrested two men behind the operation.

Joe Price318 days ago
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Logan Paul, wearing a light gray T-shirt, smiles while seated on stage with a microphone headset.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Says Egyptian Government Banned Him From Entering Country

Logan Paul was set to film with MrBeast in Egypt.

tara mahadevan513 days ago
Mathew Knowles, Tina Knowles, and Solange Knowles pose at an event. The image's right side features a scenic view of a river, a sand dune, and flowers
Music

Tina Knowles Says Solange Was 'Conceived on the Nile in Egypt' and Shares How She Got Her Name

"I thought I was having a boy, and I wanted to name him Niles," Ms. Tina revealed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams780 days ago
DJ at a mixing table wearing a jacket with skull patterns and headphones around neck
Music

Metro Boomin Becomes First Producer to Perform at the Great Pyramids in Egypt

The 30-year-old played a set full of his hits.

tara mahadevan799 days ago
Nicolas Cage in a light suit and FKA twigs in an avant-garde outfit with bejeweled headpiece
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage and FKA Twigs to Star in Horror Movie Depicting Jesus’ Childhood

'The Carpenter's Son' is scheduled to film this summer.

Alex Ocho802 days ago
travis scott at event for the idol
Music

‘Utopia’ Event at Pyramids of Giza Canceled, Travis Scott Promises He's Got '4 More of These' (UPDATE)

The performance was first announced earlier this month as an immersive experience inviting attendees into "the world of <i>Utopia</i>."

Trace William Cowen1096 days ago
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Photograph of the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Life

27 of The Met's Ancient Objects Seized by Investigators Due to Looting

The Met has had 27 ancient objects from its collection seized after New York investigators alleged that the items were looted from Egypt and Italy.

tara mahadevan1415 days ago
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 2022 MET Gala
Music

Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace

Swizz Beatz surprised his wife Alicia Keys with an extravagant piece of jewelry, as he gifted the R&amp;B legend a $400,000 Egyptian-themed necklace.

Brad Callas1478 days ago
'Moon Knight' director Mohamed Diab at the premiere for the Disney+ series
Pop Culture

‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Blasts ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Scene Set in His Native Egypt: ‘A Disgrace for Us’

Diab took special care to make his Egypt-set portion of 'Moon Knight' more "authentic" after how the nation has "been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history."

Joe Price1577 days ago
A child in rural Egypt at one of the schools helped built by KOTN.
Style

Toronto Clothing Brand Kotn Skips Black Friday to Help Build Schools in Egypt

For the fifth year in a row, Toronto's ethically-made clothing band Kotn will use profits from Black Friday to help build schools in rural Egypt.

Emerson Pearson1697 days ago
Fattail scorpion or fat tailed scorpion.
Life

3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes

At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.

Jose Martinez1705 days ago
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Evergreen ship is seen leaving Suez Canal to the Mediterranean after the signing of the settlement contract.
Life

Another Cargo Ship Briefly Blocked the Suez Canal

Nearly six months after the infamous Ever Given incident that caused a global trade issue, another Panama-flagged vessel was briefly stuck in the Suez Canal.

Jose Martinez1773 days ago
Vertebrae Of A Basilosaurus Isis Whale, Wadi El Rayan, El Fayoum, Egypt.
Life

Scientists Discover Fossil of New Four-Legged Whale Species in Egypt

Scientists found the fossil of the previously unknown four-legged whale species in Egypt's Western Desert, which dates back 43 million years.

Jose Martinez1786 days ago

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