Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
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Egypt Files FIFA Complaint Against Referee After World Cup Loss to Argentina
Egypt is demanding a FIFA investigation into referee François Letexier.
Mo Salah Dances With Fans in the Street After Egypt's First-Ever World Cup Win in Vancouver
Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1.
FIFA World Cup: How Far Has an African Team Ever Advanced in Tournament History?
Morocco set a new benchmark in 2022, but Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all helped pave the way for Africa's greatest World Cup moments.
IShowSpeed Announces Africa Livestream Tour With New Trailer
The 20-year-old's Speed Does Africa Tour will take him to Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe and more.
Two Men Arrested for Piracy Amid Shutdown of Illegal Sports Streaming Platform Streameast
The largest live sports piracy platform was shuttered after Egyptian authorities arrested two men behind the operation.
Logan Paul Says Egyptian Government Banned Him From Entering Country
Logan Paul was set to film with MrBeast in Egypt.
Tina Knowles Says Solange Was 'Conceived on the Nile in Egypt' and Shares How She Got Her Name
"I thought I was having a boy, and I wanted to name him Niles," Ms. Tina revealed.
Metro Boomin Becomes First Producer to Perform at the Great Pyramids in Egypt
The 30-year-old played a set full of his hits.
Nicolas Cage and FKA Twigs to Star in Horror Movie Depicting Jesus’ Childhood
'The Carpenter's Son' is scheduled to film this summer.
‘Utopia’ Event at Pyramids of Giza Canceled, Travis Scott Promises He's Got '4 More of These' (UPDATE)
The performance was first announced earlier this month as an immersive experience inviting attendees into "the world of <i>Utopia</i>."
27 of The Met's Ancient Objects Seized by Investigators Due to Looting
The Met has had 27 ancient objects from its collection seized after New York investigators alleged that the items were looted from Egypt and Italy.
Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace
Swizz Beatz surprised his wife Alicia Keys with an extravagant piece of jewelry, as he gifted the R&B legend a $400,000 Egyptian-themed necklace.
‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Blasts ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Scene Set in His Native Egypt: ‘A Disgrace for Us’
Diab took special care to make his Egypt-set portion of 'Moon Knight' more "authentic" after how the nation has "been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history."
Toronto Clothing Brand Kotn Skips Black Friday to Help Build Schools in Egypt
For the fifth year in a row, Toronto's ethically-made clothing band Kotn will use profits from Black Friday to help build schools in rural Egypt.
3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes
At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.
Another Cargo Ship Briefly Blocked the Suez Canal
Nearly six months after the infamous Ever Given incident that caused a global trade issue, another Panama-flagged vessel was briefly stuck in the Suez Canal.
Scientists Discover Fossil of New Four-Legged Whale Species in Egypt
Scientists found the fossil of the previously unknown four-legged whale species in Egypt's Western Desert, which dates back 43 million years.