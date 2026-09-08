Emerson Pearson
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FRVRFRIDAY Drops Moody Music Video for "Time & Its Order"
FRVRFRIDAY drops new adrenaline-pumped, R&B trap track "Time & Its Order." Shifting towards a more aggressive sound, the new song packs a punch.
Ontario's Snowstorm Was So Bad Today That People Were Shoveling Highway 401
A giant snowstorm in Ontario, which is being called one of the most impactful storms in the province's history, is causing people to shovel the 401 highway.
Premiere: Markus Azeriah Reminisces on Past Lovers in "Big Papi"
Canadian R&B newcomer Markus Azeriah premieres the sensual and sizzling new music video for his song latest R&B track 'Big Papi' reminiscing on past love.
Jimmy Fallon Reacts to the Quebec Sunwing Influencers
Jimmy Fallon reacts to the videos of the Quebec influencers and reality TV stars who were seen drinking, smoking, and partying maskless on a Sunwing plane.
Raptors Game Postponed Because Team Doesn't Have Enough Available Players
As the Toronto Raptors sideline over 8 players due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the NBA must postpone their game against the Chicago Bulls tonight.
Over 40 Percent of Ontarians Plan to Celebrate Holidays With Extended Family Despite Omicron
A new Forum poll regarding the COVID-19 Omicron variant has found that Ontarians are split on whether to visit extended family this holiday season.
Moula 1st Unleashes Double Album 'Michael'
Moula 1st continues to prove his consistency and drive with his sixth album release, 'Michael.' Jam-packed with hard headbangers and hazy beats.
Canadians Are Reselling Empty Timbiebs Boxes for Thousands of Dollars
Justin Bieber's collaboration with Tim Hortons is proving to be wildly successful as 'Timbiebs' are being sold online for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Kal Penn to Produce and Star in Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia's Biopic
Kal Penn has signed on to star and produce in big-screen film 'Superfan,' a biopic about the prolific and iconic Toronto Raptors' super fan Nav Bhatia.
Ontario Passes New Law Aimed at Improving Work-Life Balance for Employees
The Ontario government has passed new rules on Tuesday which seeks to improve work-life balance for employees through a variety of new expectations.
Walmart Canada Removes Cactus Toy That Sings About Cocaine in Polish
Walmart removed a singing cactus toy that sings Polish song about depression and cocaine after a Polish grandmother was shocked upon hearing the song.
Jimmy Fallon Roasts Nova Scotia's Infamous Talking Christmas Tree
Nova Scotia's Woody the Christmas Tree both scares and endears Canadians. The giant holiday decoration was highlighted on Jimmy Fallon recently.
Toronto Clothing Brand Kotn Skips Black Friday to Help Build Schools in Egypt
For the fifth year in a row, Toronto's ethically-made clothing band Kotn will use profits from Black Friday to help build schools in rural Egypt.
Team Canada's 'Snowbank Celly' Goes Viral With Win Over Mexico
Sam Adekugbe jumps into snowbank in Edmonton Stadium following long-awaited win against Mexico, fans across the call jump Canadian Heritage Moment.
The Raptors' New City Edition Jerseys Are Now Available to Order
Raptors fans can now rep their favourite NBA team and city, because Nike has unleashed their City Edition uniforms for the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
DJ Khaled's Massive Chicken Wing Startup Is Now Available in Canada
Famous producer DJ Khaled has launched chicken wing startup in Canada with locations in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.
Premiere: Toronto Rapper Nibbs Drops Video for Hustler Anthem "Wake Up"
Toronto rapper Nibbs releases a raw, aggressive, and gritty hustler anthem "Wake Up" for everyone who needs that powerful motivational push to hustle harder.
B.C. Conspiracy Theorist, Who Claimed Hot Yoga Kills COVID, Dies After Feeling Ill
Infamous COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar, who gained a platform and following the past two years within the anti-mask movements, died at his home in B.C.