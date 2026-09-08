Emerson Pearson Portrait

Emerson Pearson

Joined October 2021 | 27 posts
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Latest Stories

Promotional photo of FRVRFRIDAY posing in a black fur coat and black shades.

FRVRFRIDAY Drops Moody Music Video for "Time & Its Order"

FRVRFRIDAY drops new adrenaline-pumped, R&amp;B trap track "Time &amp; Its Order." Shifting towards a more aggressive sound, the new song packs a punch.

Emerson Pearson1673 days ago
A person shovels snow from a driveway in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 17, 2022.

Ontario's Snowstorm Was So Bad Today That People Were Shoveling Highway 401

A giant snowstorm in Ontario, which is being called one of the most impactful storms in the province's history, is causing people to shovel the 401 highway.

Emerson Pearson1704 days ago
Single cover for Big Papi by Markus Azeriah.

Premiere: Markus Azeriah Reminisces on Past Lovers in "Big Papi"

Canadian R&amp;B newcomer Markus Azeriah premieres the sensual and sizzling new music video for his song latest R&amp;B track 'Big Papi' reminiscing on past love.

Emerson Pearson1707 days ago
Jimmy Fallon on The Late Night Show.

Jimmy Fallon Reacts to the Quebec Sunwing Influencers

Jimmy Fallon reacts to the videos of the Quebec influencers and reality TV stars who were seen drinking, smoking, and partying maskless on a Sunwing plane.

Emerson Pearson1711 days ago
Gary Trent Jr and Pascal Siakam and other Toronto Raptors join in group huddle.

Raptors Game Postponed Because Team Doesn't Have Enough Available Players

As the Toronto Raptors sideline over 8 players due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the NBA must postpone their game against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

Emerson Pearson1730 days ago
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People wearing face masks line up to pick up free COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits in Mississauga

Over 40 Percent of Ontarians Plan to Celebrate Holidays With Extended Family Despite Omicron

A new Forum poll regarding the COVID-19 Omicron variant has found that Ontarians are split on whether to visit extended family this holiday season.

Emerson Pearson1732 days ago
Album artwork for Moula 1st new album Michael.

Moula 1st Unleashes Double Album 'Michael'

Moula 1st continues to prove his consistency and drive with his sixth album release, 'Michael.' Jam-packed with hard headbangers and hazy beats.

Emerson Pearson1734 days ago
Justin Bieber posing with a box of Timbiebs for his new Tim Hortons campaign.

Canadians Are Reselling Empty Timbiebs Boxes for Thousands of Dollars

Justin Bieber's collaboration with Tim Hortons is proving to be wildly successful as 'Timbiebs' are being sold online for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Emerson Pearson1749 days ago
Kal Penn signs on to produce and star in biopic about iconic Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

Kal Penn to Produce and Star in Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia's Biopic

Kal Penn has signed on to star and produce in big-screen film 'Superfan,' a biopic about the prolific and iconic Toronto Raptors' super fan Nav Bhatia.

Emerson Pearson1749 days ago
Office workers hands beside their laptops.

Ontario Passes New Law Aimed at Improving Work-Life Balance for Employees

The Ontario government has passed new rules on Tuesday which seeks to improve work-life balance for employees through a variety of new expectations.

Emerson Pearson1751 days ago
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Crude dancing and singing cactus toy sold on Walmarts website.

Walmart Canada Removes Cactus Toy That Sings About Cocaine in Polish

Walmart removed a singing cactus toy that sings Polish song about depression and cocaine after a Polish grandmother was shocked upon hearing the song.

Emerson Pearson1756 days ago
Jimmy Fallon discussing Woody the Christmas Tree on The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon Roasts Nova Scotia's Infamous Talking Christmas Tree

Nova Scotia's Woody the Christmas Tree both scares and endears Canadians. The giant holiday decoration was highlighted on Jimmy Fallon recently.

Emerson Pearson1758 days ago
A child in rural Egypt at one of the schools helped built by KOTN.

Toronto Clothing Brand Kotn Skips Black Friday to Help Build Schools in Egypt

For the fifth year in a row, Toronto's ethically-made clothing band Kotn will use profits from Black Friday to help build schools in rural Egypt.

Emerson Pearson1758 days ago
Sam Adekugbe jumps into snowbank in Edmonton following Canadas win against Mexico for World Cup qualifiers.

Team Canada's 'Snowbank Celly' Goes Viral With Win Over Mexico

Sam Adekugbe jumps into snowbank in Edmonton Stadium following long-awaited win against Mexico, fans across the call jump Canadian Heritage Moment.

Emerson Pearson1765 days ago
Ffred VanVleet wearing the 2021 Nike City Edition Raptors jersey.

The Raptors' New City Edition Jerseys Are Now Available to Order

Raptors fans can now rep their favourite NBA team and city, because Nike has unleashed their City Edition uniforms for the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

Emerson Pearson1767 days ago
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DJ Khaled eating chicken wings in his new Instagram video for his new wing restaurant Another Wing.

DJ Khaled's Massive Chicken Wing Startup Is Now Available in Canada

Famous producer DJ Khaled has launched chicken wing startup in Canada with locations in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

Emerson Pearson1770 days ago
Photo of Nibbs in a Nike Air Jordan jacket in front of a car.

Premiere: Toronto Rapper Nibbs Drops Video for Hustler Anthem "Wake Up"

Toronto rapper Nibbs releases a raw, aggressive, and gritty hustler anthem "Wake Up" for everyone who needs that powerful motivational push to hustle harder.

Emerson Pearson1771 days ago
Mak Parhar, covid19 denier, speaking at Vancouver antimask rally in 2020.

B.C. Conspiracy Theorist, Who Claimed Hot Yoga Kills COVID, Dies After Feeling Ill

Infamous COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar, who gained a platform and following the past two years within the anti-mask movements, died at his home in B.C.

Emerson Pearson1774 days ago

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