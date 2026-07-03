Eddie Huang

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'Fresh Off The Boat' Creator Eddie Huang Returns to NYC with The Flower Shop Restaurant
Life

'Fresh Off the Boat' Creator Eddie Huang Returns to NYC With The Flower Shop Restaurant

Huang says that The Flower Shop features the 'bar food menu of his dreams.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo255 days ago
SZA performs at Outside Lands Festival
Pop Culture

SZA and 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Join Eddie Huang's 'Tuna Melt' Movie

Fresh off making his successful directorial debut with 2021's 'Boogie,' Eddie Huang has enlisted a pair of stars for his next feature film, 'Tuna Melt.'

Brad Callas1433 days ago
Eddie Huang x Louis Huang
Pop Culture

Film Director Eddie Huang and His Father Dig Deep Into Their Family Journey

Watch film director and chef Eddie Huang recreate a traditional Taiwanese noodle dish while discussing Eddie's upbringing in Hennessy X.O.‘s ’Original Odyssey.

Amber McKynzie1689 days ago
Eddie Huang
Pop Culture

Eddie Huang Talks Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: 'We Deserve to Be Protected, and We Need Your Help'

Following the arrival of his new film 'Boogie,' which features Pop Smoke’s debut, Eddie Huang sat down with Hot 97 to discuss the rise in anti-Asian hate crime.

Joe Price1948 days ago
Walt Disney Pictures 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Pop Culture

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Tops Box Office With $8.6 Million as More Theaters Reopen

Disney’s 'Raya and the Last Dragon' brought in $8.6 million at the domestic box office, as New York City reopened theaters for the first time in a year.

Xavier Hamilton1959 days ago
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'Boogie' Soundtrack
Music

Stream the 'Boogie' Soundtrack Featuring Posthumous Tracks by Pop Smoke

The motion picture soundtrack also includes appearances by Polo G, Jacquees, Fivio Foreign, Shef G, and more. 'Boogie' is out now at select theaters.

Joshua Espinoza1961 days ago
pop
Pop Culture

Director Eddie Huang Says His ‘Boogie’ Star Pop Smoke Was ‘Amazing to Be Around’

Eddie Huang says his directorial debut 'Boogie' is dedicated to Pop Smoke, noting that the late, great Brooklyn rapper wasn't "scared of anything."

Jordan Rose1962 days ago
pop
Pop Culture

Pop Smoke Featured in New Trailer for Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

Eddie Huang's directorial debut is a coming-of-age story that features the late Pop Smoke among the cast. The movie's out in March via Focus.

Trace William Cowen2006 days ago
pop smoke
Pop Culture

Eddie Huang's 'Boogie' Film Featuring Pop Smoke's Posthumous Acting Debut Gets Release Date

Eddie Huang's directorial debut 'Boogie' is set to arrive early next year, and it will also feature a posthumous acting performance from Pop Smoke.

Joe Price2045 days ago
Eddie Huang Huang's World Toronto
Pop Culture

Eddie Huang Will Visit Toronto on the Second Season Of "Huang's World"

Food personality and author Eddie Huang comes to the 6 to discover how multiculturalism impacts food culture.

jayemkayem3309 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Shattered Backboard Away" Jordan 1s, Undefeated x adidas Originals, and more.

Riley Jones3572 days ago
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Style

Every Hip-Hop T-Shirt Eddie Huang Wore in the First Season of “Fresh Off the Boat”

Every single hip-hop T-shirt worn in the first season of "Fresh Off the Boat."

Maria Bobila4105 days ago
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Pop Culture

Eddie Huang Doesn't Watch 'Fresh Off the Boat'

He criticised the show again on Twitter.

ianservantes4119 days ago

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