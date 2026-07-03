Henry Wu

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Jianbo (credit: Nicole Ngai)
Music

Premiere: Jianbo & Henry Wu Blend South London With South East Asia On “Mongkok Madness”

South London-based Jianbo has been tweaking the formula of a sound that pulls from both sides of his heritage to create a truly unique take on UK rap.

James Keith1612 days ago
henry wu
Music

Kamaal Williams Expands His Jazz Sound Even Further With New 'Wu Hen' Album

Taking in elements of breakbeat, hip-hop, soul and even some orchestral moments.

James Keith2180 days ago
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