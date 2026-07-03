Dylan-Sinclair

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Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.

Erik Leijon1131 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1223 days ago
the weeknd live after hours tour
Music

The Weeknd, Kaytranada, Savannah Ré Bring Home Junos Ahead of Tonight's Ceremony

Over the weekend, the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards took place in Edmonton, with winners already being given their awards, including The Weeknd and Savannah Re

Louis Pavlakos1224 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1264 days ago
Jon Kabongo's music video for "Not Your Savior"
Music

Toronto's Jon Kabongo Honours Kendrick Lamar on New Single and Video "Not Your Savior"

Toronto rapper Jon Kabongo releases a new single "Not Your Savior," honouring Kendrick Lamar while reminding us icons are still human and not our saviours.

Bianca Thompson1492 days ago
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Terms performing on stage
Music

Toronto’s Manifesto Festival Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Amaal, and More

Toronto's Manifesto Festival celebrates its 16th edition this summer with a lineup of performers like Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Dylan Sinclair, Amaal, and more.

Bianca Thompson1502 days ago
Dylan Sinclair crouching against a teal background.
Music

Dylan Sinclair Drops "Lifetime," Announces ‘No Longer in the Suburbs’ EP

Dylan Sinclair has just announced his upcoming EP 'No Longer in the Suburbs' with his new single, "Lifetime." He has also shared a visualizer for the track.

Sydney Brasil1557 days ago
The artwork for "Last One" by Savannah Re and Dylan SinClair
Music

Savannah Ré and Dylan Sinclair Commit to Forever on "Last One”

Savannah Ré has shared her second single of the year. "Last One" featuring Dylan Sinclair details a commitment to a love that will last forever.

Sydney Brasil1572 days ago

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