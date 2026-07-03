Featured
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.Erik Leijon
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Tate McRae, Zach Zoya, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Dylan Sinclair
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released each day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
The emerging singer on his new EP 'No Longer in the Suburbs,' the influence of Filipino karaoke, and a long-lost album by his and Daniel Caesar's dads.Alex Nino Gheciu
With new music from artists including Daniel Caesar, ARDN, Portion, The Weeknd and more, April has been packed with releases from Canadian musicians.Natalie Harmsen