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Scarlett Johansson Doubles Down on Her Support of Woody Allen: 'It's Important to Have Integrity'
Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, previously accused him of molesting her.
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Woody Allen vs. Mia Farrow
Alongside the 4-part HBO documentary 'Allen v. Farrow', here’s a detailed breakdown of the Mia Farrow vs. Woody Allen sexual assault accusations.
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Respond to HBO Doc About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations
The four-part HBO docuseries premiered its first episode on Sunday night, prompting a statement from Allen and Previn, who was Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.
Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO Docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Woody Allen's Abuse Allegations
HBO is releasing its new docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Feb. 21, which will examine Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen.
Spike Lee Apologizes After Defending Disgraced Director Woody Allen (UPDATE)
"Woody is a friend of mine... and I know he’s going through it right now," Lee said of the filmmaker. He has since apologized.
Woody Allen Suing Amazon For Dropping Film Deal Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Woody Allen filed a suit in federal court against Amazon Studios, seeking $68 million in damages.
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'
Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.
Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again
Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.
Justin Timberlake Clams up on Woody Allen Controversy: "I Chose To Not Get Into It"
Justin Timberlake never thought about being in a Woody Allen film, until it happened.