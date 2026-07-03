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Scarlett Johansson in a red dress with Woody Allen in glasses at an event, smiling for the camera.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Doubles Down on Her Support of Woody Allen: 'It's Important to Have Integrity'

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, previously accused him of molesting her.

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and their children
Pop Culture

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Woody Allen vs. Mia Farrow

Alongside the 4-part HBO documentary 'Allen v. Farrow', here’s a detailed breakdown of the Mia Farrow vs. Woody Allen sexual assault accusations.

Kevin Wong1950 days ago
woody
Pop Culture

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Respond to HBO Doc About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations

The four-part HBO docuseries premiered its first episode on Sunday night, prompting a statement from Allen and Previn, who was Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.

Trace William Cowen1972 days ago
woody allen hbo
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO Docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Woody Allen's Abuse Allegations

HBO is releasing its new docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' on Feb. 21, which will examine Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against her father, Woody Allen.

tara mahadevan1988 days ago
spike lee woody allen
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Apologizes After Defending Disgraced Director Woody Allen (UPDATE)

"Woody is a friend of mine... and I know he’s going through it right now," Lee said of the filmmaker. He has since apologized.

Abel Shifferaw2226 days ago
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Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Woody Allen Suing Amazon For Dropping Film Deal Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Woody Allen filed a suit in federal court against Amazon Studios, seeking $68 million in damages.

Hannah Lifshutz2715 days ago
Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Javier Bardem Defends Woody Allen Over Molestation Accusations: 'I Have My Doubts'

Woody Allen's longstanding sexual molestation accusations have only gotten worse in the #MeToo era, with actors distancing themselves. Not Javier Bardem.

Marco Margaritoff3011 days ago
michael caine
Pop Culture

Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again

Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.

Katherine Barner3050 days ago
This is a picture of Justin Timberlake.
Music

Justin Timberlake Clams up on Woody Allen Controversy: "I Chose To Not Get Into It"

Justin Timberlake never thought about being in a Woody Allen film, until it happened.

Victoria L. Johnson3087 days ago

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