Latest Stories
Dylan O'Brien Called Out By His Trans Sibling Who Says They Haven't Spoken in 'Over a Year'
Dylan O’Brien’s sibling Julz O’Brien said they aren't close despite their actor brother's public statements.
Dylan O'Brien Reflects on 'Life-Changing Incident' While Filming 'Maze Runner,' Says His Concerns Were 'Not Listened To'
In 2016, the actor sustained injuries while filming 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure,' which caused a production halt.
YouTube and Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi Anthology Casts Rosario Dawson, Laverne Cox, Michael Cera
The forthcoming sci-fi comedy series, which is co-written by Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders, will premiere exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019.
This Fake Trailer for 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' f/ Dylan O'Brien Has Nearly 7 Million Views
Fans of MTV's 'Teen Wolf' will find much of this trailer strangely familiar.
'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' Trailer Welcomes You To Phase Two
The crew is on the run again.
"The Maze Runner" Is Basically a Bunch of Pretty Kids Running Around for Two Hours—That's It
"The Maze Runner" is an interesting but ultimately unsatisfying addition to the YA movie canon.