Dylan Obrien

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Dylan O'Brien at the Sundance Film Festival 2025, wearing a dark coat and shirt, standing against a light blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Dylan O'Brien Called Out By His Trans Sibling Who Says They Haven't Spoken in 'Over a Year'

Dylan O’Brien’s sibling Julz O’Brien said they aren't close despite their actor brother's public statements.

Mark Elibert440 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Dylan O'Brien attends the Max Original's "Caddo Lake" Tribeca screening at Hudson Yards on October 05, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dylan O'Brien Reflects on 'Life-Changing Incident' While Filming 'Maze Runner,' Says His Concerns Were 'Not Listened To'

In 2016, the actor sustained injuries while filming 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure,' which caused a production halt.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago
Jordan Peele
Pop Culture

YouTube and Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi Anthology Casts Rosario Dawson, Laverne Cox, Michael Cera

The forthcoming sci-fi comedy series, which is co-written by Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders, will premiere exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Joe Price2913 days ago
dylan obrien
Pop Culture

This Fake Trailer for 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' f/ Dylan O'Brien Has Nearly 7 Million Views

Fans of MTV's 'Teen Wolf' will find much of this trailer strangely familiar.

NoraGrayceOrosz3062 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Maze Runner" Is Basically a Bunch of Pretty Kids Running Around for Two Hours—That's It

"The Maze Runner" is an interesting but ultimately unsatisfying addition to the YA movie canon.

David Ehrlich4321 days ago

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