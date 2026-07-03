Dylan Sprouse

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.
Pop Culture

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting Their First Child Together

The couple officially shared the news on the Cannes red carpet in Paris.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
Dylan Sprouse at the 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2' World Premiere held at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on April 20, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Dylan Sprouse Breaks Silence About Tackling a Home Invader

'Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence than what happened,' the star said.

Holly Riordan88 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere for Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse

During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.

Holly Riordan116 days ago
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wearing sunglasses and standing outdoors, both dressed in black.
Pop Culture

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse’s Wife, Opens up About Battle With Endometriosis

Barbara Palvin revealed she had surgery for endometriosis and urged women to seek early diagnoses.

Mark Elibert335 days ago
Pop Culture

Disney Exec Allegedly Body-Shamed Dylan Sprouse About His Weight When He Was a Teen

The situation was explained by the twins' former television mom, Kim Rhodes, of 'The Suite Life of Zack &amp; Cody.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams961 days ago
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Cole Sprouse Claims Twin Brother Dylan Was 'Huge Bully' In Grade School
Pop Culture

Cole Sprouse Recalls Twin Brother Dylan Being 'Huge Bully,’ Says He’d Beat Up Kids

While appearing on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the Riverdale star recalled their in grade school, with Cole saying Dylan was an agitator early on in life.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1227 days ago

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