Latest Stories
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting Their First Child Together
The couple officially shared the news on the Cannes red carpet in Paris.
Dylan Sprouse Breaks Silence About Tackling a Home Invader
'Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence than what happened,' the star said.
Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse
During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse’s Wife, Opens up About Battle With Endometriosis
Barbara Palvin revealed she had surgery for endometriosis and urged women to seek early diagnoses.
Disney Exec Allegedly Body-Shamed Dylan Sprouse About His Weight When He Was a Teen
The situation was explained by the twins' former television mom, Kim Rhodes, of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.'
Cole Sprouse Recalls Twin Brother Dylan Being 'Huge Bully,’ Says He’d Beat Up Kids
While appearing on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the Riverdale star recalled their in grade school, with Cole saying Dylan was an agitator early on in life.