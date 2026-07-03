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Two basketball players in mid-air near the hoop, one in a white jersey and the other in red, during a game with a cheering crowd.
Sports

Pacers’ Johnny Furphy Goes Viral for Poster Dunk on Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue

Pacers’ Johnny Furphy goes viral for dunking on Bulls rookie Noa Essengue during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Mark Elibert368 days ago
A basketball player performs a slam dunk over a woman standing below the hoop in an indoor arena.
Sports

Angel Reese Stunned After Future First Overall Pick AJ Dabynsta Jumps Over Her for Massive Dunk

Reese's mouth dropped to the floor when she saw the player had jumped over over.

Mark Elibert473 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Dudley at separate basketball games.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Says Dunking His 'Nuts' on Chris Dudley's Face Is His Greatest Highlight

Shaq has always said he dunked on Dudley that hard because he was angry over not being double-teamed.

Mark Elibert682 days ago
Basketball player in mid-air performing a slam dunk with onlookers
Sports

Shaq Explains What Made Him Such a Ferocious Dunker

The NBA Hall of Famer said he did not dunk until he was 6-foot-11.

Jose Martinez807 days ago
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Sports

Paul George Reacts to Getting Dunked on by 39-Year-Old LeBron James

LeBron has tormented George for years, knocking his teams out of the playoffs four times in the 2010s.

Brad Callas914 days ago
Style

Aaron Gordon Got a Diamond Chain of Him Posterizing Landry Shamet

The Nuggets forward's iconic dunk took place last December against the Phoenix Suns.

Brad Callas1030 days ago
Sports

Victor Wembanyama Trolled by Britney Spears Fans After Spurs Rookie Gets Dunked on Following Slapping Controversy

The No. 1 draft pick, who recently landed in hot water with Spears following an incident with the pop star, was trolled by Britney's fans after he was posterized by Kai Jones of the Charlotte Hornets.

Brad Callas1107 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Valentine's Day' 2023 DR9705 100 Pair
Sneakers

This 'Valentine's Day' Nike Dunk Releases Next Month

A Valentine's Day-themed colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is expected to release in February 2023. Click here for an official look at the forthcoming drop.

Victor Deng1271 days ago
Philly cream cheese socks
Life

Philly Cream Cheese, Quebec Food Brands Get on 'Bagel Dunk' Bandwagon

The “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunk Lows are a smash hit, so Philadelphia is getting on the bandwagon by saying they’re going to offer matching cream cheese socks.

Louis Pavlakos1278 days ago
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Nike Dunk Low 'Miami Hurricanes' DD1391 300 Pair
Sneakers

Miami Hurricanes Colors Come to the Nike Dunk

A Miami Hurricanes-inspired colorway of the ever-popular Nike Dunk Low could be releasing soon after images of the shoe surfaced. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1417 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Vast Grey' DD8338 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Vast Grey' Nike Dunk Low Releases Next Month

A premium 'Vast Grey' colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is set to drop in August 2022. Click here for the official release details along with a detailed look.

Victor Deng1452 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Court Purple' DD1391 104 Pair
Sneakers

'Championship Court Purple' Nike Dunk Lows Get an Official Release Date

A new 'Court Purple' colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is slated to release in May 2022. Click here for an official look and the official release info.

Victor Deng1549 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Iowa' DD1391-004 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Year's 'Goldenrod' Nike Dunks Get an Official Release Date

The original 'Iowa' Nike Dunk is returning in December 2021 but this time as a low-top. Click here for a detailed look and the early info about the release.

Victor Deng1688 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Winter Solstice' DO6723-800 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates the Shortest Day of the Year With New Dunks

Nike celebrates the shortest day of the year with this 'Winter Solstice' Dunk Low dropping soon. Click here for a first look and the release details.

Victor Deng1754 days ago
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Nike Dunk Low 'Ice' DO2326-001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Winter-Themed Nike Dunk Lows Are on the Way

Official product images of a winter-themed 'Ice' Nike Dunk Low have surfaced. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe and the release info.

Victor Deng1767 days ago

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