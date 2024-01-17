Paul George Reacts to Getting Dunked on by 39-Year-Old LeBron James

Paul George continues to be tortured by LeBron James.
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Clippers forward was posterized by the Los Angeles Lakers great during a 106-103 Lakers win, as LeBron threw down a monster dunk in their Jan. 7 matchup.
Of course, it isn't the first time George fell victim to LeBron's abilities. While with the Indiana Pacers, PG was eliminated from the playoffs by James' Miami Heat (2012, 2013, 2014), before losing to LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.
George finally addressed James' dunk on a recent episode of his Podcast P With Paul George show.
"An old saying, 'What starts fucked up usually ends fucked up," George explained. "AD deflects it, LeBron gets it so it's already 'I fucked the play up' like damn! So now he's going full speed down the court. So I see a guy to my left, and I'm like, 'Alright let me try to cat and mouse this a little bit.'"
Paul continued, "Usually, Bron gives it up to get it back. I see he's not giving it up, so my train of thought is like, 'Let me try to pick him up a little earlier.' But at the same time, I've gotta be ready to absorb the contact, so I'm backing up a little too. It was just like deer in the headlights. Before I could think about what the next thing to do is, I was just stuck."
Watch Paul George's full reaction to LeBron's dunk below.