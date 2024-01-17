Paul George Reacts to Getting Dunked on by 39-Year-Old LeBron James

Of course, it isn't the first time George fell victim to LeBron's abilities. While with the Indiana Pacers, PG was eliminated from the playoffs by James' Miami Heat (2012, 2013, 2014), before losing to LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

George finally addressed James' dunk on a recent episode of his Podcast P With Paul George show.

"An old saying, 'What starts fucked up usually ends fucked up," George explained. "AD deflects it, LeBron gets it so it's already 'I fucked the play up' like damn! So now he's going full speed down the court. So I see a guy to my left, and I'm like, 'Alright let me try to cat and mouse this a little bit.'"