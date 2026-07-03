Nike Dunk Low

The Nike Dunk Low is a basketball sneaker originally released in 1985 and designed by Peter Moore. Its low-cut silhouette and padded collar were crafted to represent college basketball rivalries through distinct team-inspired colorways. Beyond basketball, the Dunk Low gained traction in skateboarding, helped by its durable construction and grip, and became a streetwear staple through collaborations with artists and brands like Travis Scott and Off-White. Collectors prioritize the Dunk Low for its wide range of exclusive and nostalgic colorways that tap into both sports history and urban culture. Its defining feature is the adaptability of its simple yet iconic design, which invites customization and fuels a robust resale market. Fans return for the sneaker’s blend of heritage and contemporary relevance, making it a pivotal model that bridges Nike’s basketball roots with skate and streetwear communities.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ahead of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, we take a look at his iconic looks, best outfits, and style evolution over the years.
Style

Tracking Bad Bunny’s Evolution Into A Modern Style Icon

Ahead of his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show, here's a look at Bad Bunny’s style throughout his career.

Mike DeStefano162 days ago
'Rare Air' Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Rare Air' Jordan 11, 'Taxi' Jordan 12, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Rare Air' Jordan 11 and 'Taxi' Jordan 12 headline this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng255 days ago
'Stranger Things' x Nike Dunk Low
Sneakers

New 'Stranger Things' x Nike Dunk Collab Is Releasing Next Month

Here's a closer look at the 'Stranger Things' x Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng265 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Pink Rise'
Sneakers

Nike Adds Clear Panels to This 'Pink Rise' Dunk Low

Here's where to buy the 'Pink Rise' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng322 days ago
Puma Speedcat
Sneakers

The Ultimate Sneaker Back-to-School Buying Guide for 2025

Here are the sneakers you can to add to your back-to-school shopping list.

Victor Deng337 days ago
Advertisement
'Abominable Snowman' Nike Dunk Low
Sneakers

This Nike Dunk Is Inspired by the Abominable Snowman

Here's an official look at the 'Abominable Snowman' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng340 days ago
'Panda Monium' Nike Dunk Lows
Sneakers

Nike's New 'Panda' Dunks Come in a Blind Box

Here's an official look at the 'Panda Monium' Dunk Lows.

Victor Deng361 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Yankees
Sneakers

New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's Rivalry Inspires These Nike Dunks

The Red Sox and Yankees-themed Dunk Lows are releasing soon.

Victor Deng416 days ago
Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best
Sneakers

Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best

From the Air Jordan 1 High to 'Passport Pack' Dunk Lows, this is a ranking of Union Los Angeles' Nike and Air Jordan collaborations from worst to best.

Riley Jones427 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'CBGB'
Sneakers

NYC's CBGB Music Club Inspires This Nike Dunk

Here's a detailed look at the 'CBGB' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng545 days ago
Advertisement
Nike 'Sea Glass' Pack
Sneakers

These Sneakers Are Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Social media users are clowning the gross-looking Nike 'Sea Glass' pack.

Victor Deng604 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 'Sea Glass'
Sneakers

Nike Adds Removable Cages to These Retro Models

The 'Sea Glass' pack is rumored to arrive in early 2025.

Victor Deng605 days ago
Bad Bunny x Leo Messi x Adidas
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Including new Nike 'Halloween' sneakers, Leo Messi x Bad Bunny x Adidas, and more.

Victor Deng633 days ago
Division St. Nike Dunk Low
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Featuring the 'What the Duck' Nike Dunk, Nike Ja 2, and more.

Victor Deng647 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App