Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High is a basketball sneaker originally released in 1985 and designed by Peter Moore. Recognizable for its high-top silhouette, padded ankle collar, and bold two-tone color blocking, the Dunk High was created for collegiate basketball teams as part of Nike’s “Be True To Your School” campaign. While it shares some design cues with the Air Jordan 1, the Dunk High stands out with its distinctive color blocking.
Its relevance traces back to the 1980s college basketball scene, where team-specific colorways made the Dunk High a symbol of school pride. Fans return because of its versatile style that transitions from sport to streetwear, amplified by collaborations with skate brands and artists that highlight its cultural adaptability. Collectors prioritize original vintage models and limited-edition releases featuring unique color combinations and materials, cementing the Dunk High’s role as a bridge between basketball heritage and modern sneaker culture.