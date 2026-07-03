Canada's Narcy catches up with YBN Cordae and Stretch and Bobbito at Sole DXB 2019.Narcy
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Check out what everyone wore this weekend at Dubai's Sole DXB.Complex
“Boxing is something I love, but I also love shows—I love putting events on. That’s the real passion. That’s what drives me every single week.”Jude Yawson
Injecting the wonder of Ibiza into the extravagance of Dubai, FIVE Hotel & Resorts’ 5-star destinations are lit. Collating distinguished flavours from around the world, the opulent FIVE LUXE JBR hotel and FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s club venues aim to embrace the Ibizan spirit. And that’s exactly what they did with PAWSA’s show in November.Jude Yawson