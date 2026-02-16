Music

French Montana Says Engagement Ring for His Princess Fiancée Had To Be ‘Unique’

The rapper got engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra last August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: French Montana and Sheikha Mahra attend French Montana Celebrates his 41st Birthday at Moroccan hotspot Ayah with Fiancé Sheikha Mahra on November 09, 2025 in New York City.
Sean Zanni/Getty Images

French Montana was up for the challenge of buying the perfect engagement ring for his fiancée, Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra.

The former Bad Boy Records artist was on the latest episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he detailed making his $1 million engagement ring purchase last year. Montana and Mahra got engaged last August, less than three months after going public with their relationship.

Mahra is the daughter of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and was previously married to Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The former spouses share a one-year-old daughter.

“When you buy something for somebody that that [has] everything and seen everything and can get anything they want, you kind of like want [the ring] to be specific and have your own details and make it unique, make it meaningful,” Montana told Bootleg Kev around the 36-minute mark below.

“I just asked people that knew about that stuff and I added my own flavor to it and and I kind of did a lot of listening to what the person liked,” he continued.

With Mahra having an alleged net worth of $300 million to $1.5 billion, the heir is valued at more than her fiancé, who reportedly has a net worth of $25 million.

Last month, Montana shared that he DMed Mahra after she announced her divorce on social media.

“It was one of my homeboys, he plugged me with her in Dubai,” he said on the Joe and Jada podcast “I just happened to be in Dubai, I remember I had seen she put up that post where she divorced somebody. And I’m like, ‘I like her.’ ‘Cause it takes a lot of guts to throw that up. So when she threw that up, I’m like, ‘I like her.’”

Montana was previously married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, and they share a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.

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