French Montana Says Engagement Ring for His Princess Fiancée Had To Be ‘Unique’

French Montana was up for the challenge of buying the perfect engagement ring for his fiancée, Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra.

The former Bad Boy Records artist was on the latest episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he detailed making his $1 million engagement ring purchase last year. Montana and Mahra got engaged last August, less than three months after going public with their relationship.

Mahra is the daughter of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and was previously married to Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The former spouses share a one-year-old daughter.

“When you buy something for somebody that that [has] everything and seen everything and can get anything they want, you kind of like want [the ring] to be specific and have your own details and make it unique, make it meaningful,” Montana told Bootleg Kev around the 36-minute mark below.