Drinking

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Cara Delevingne attends The Abbey's 35th Anniversary at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story

She expressed that sex is "difficult" but "so much deeper" since getting sober in 2022.

Trey Alston4 days ago
Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho19 days ago
MASHANTUCKET, CONNECTICUT - DECEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Jessica Simpson poses backstage at Foxwoods Resort Casino on December 07, 2025 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Music

Jessica Simpson Reflects on Past Alcoholism, Says She Was Once 'Afraid' of Herself

The pop vocalist explained at a recent concert that her excessive drinking was "causing more pain."

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Mandy Moore Says Macaulay Culkin Got Her Into 'Underage Drinking'
Pop Culture

Mandy Moore Recalls Macaulay Culkin Leading 'Saved!' Cast to Boozy Nights in Canada

Moore opens up about bonding with her Saved! co-stars, sneaky nights out in Canada, and the surprisingly sweet drink that became their go-to.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
A shelf displaying a variety of vintage thermos flasks in different colors and designs, alongside other kitchen items.
Life

Thermos Recalls Millions of Containers After Three People Lose Vision Following Eye Injuries

Multiple container models lacked a pressure-relief function in their stoppers, leading to eye injuries.

tara mahadevan75 days ago
Advertisement
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets hangs his head in the first half of the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena on March 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.
Sports

Nikola Jokić Fondly Recalls Going to the Pub With His Dad When He Was 10

In an appearance on a podcast in Serbia, Jokić revealed that he grew to appreciate kafanas at a young age.

Joe Price131 days ago
A hawk perched on a railing, with text "Hanging out with the homie" and "Hawk loves him some buz ball." A green drink container nearby.
Life

Man Sentenced After Video Showed Him Serving Cocktail to Bird: 'Hawk Loves Him Some BuzzBallz'

Serving alcohol to a bird, or any animal, is never the wise move.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at an awards event, both smiling and posing together.
Music

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Cocktails Launch at Applebee's Featuring Temporary Tattoos

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's gin brand lands an Applebee's exclusive.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
Cardi B with long black hair and a headset is speaking at an event. She's wearing a yellow and black outfit. People are in the background.
Sports

Cardi B Provides Drunk Commentary During NFL Flag Football Game: ‘I’m Lit’

The rapper will be at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to support boyfriend Stefon Diggs as the Patriots play in Super Bowl LX.

Alex Ocho160 days ago
Advertisement
Left: Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid attend while Teton Ridge brings "Window To The West" series from the heart of Texas to the streets Of NYC on September 12, 2024 in New York City. Right: Mugshot of Adan Banuelos.
Pop Culture

Bella Hadid's Ex-Boyfriend Adan Banuelos Arrested in Texas for Public Intoxication (UPDATE)

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos reportedly broke up this month after two years together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
Blood Pressure Check
Life

Experts Warn Against Drinking Too Many Energy Drinks After Healthy Man Has Stroke

A healthy man suffered a stroke after consuming large amounts of energy drinks, prompting warnings from doctors about potential risks.

Jessica Mcbride215 days ago
Gordon Ramsay and Dr. Dre are in a dimly lit bar, conversing across a sleek counter.
Music

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Unveils Gordon Ramsay Cocktail Shaker Collab

In a commercial for the new collab, Dre jokingly tells Gordon to "stick to cooking" after he recites a few choice "Gin and Juice" lyrics.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
Khloé Kardashian in sunglasses and a white outfit on the left; Kendall Jenner in a fluffy white dress at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says Vodka Makes Her ‘Aggressive’: ‘I’ve Beat Kendall up a Few Times'

Khloé detailed how drinking vodka flips a switch and leaves Kendall caught in her crossfire.

Alex Ocho226 days ago
Advertisement
Sean Diddy Combs
Music

Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol by Prison Officials at Fort Dix

Prisoners allegedly created a fermented drink of Fanta, sugar, and apples.

Kris Seavers253 days ago
Four cans with Godzilla-themed designs, featuring Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mothra, on a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Godzilla Is the New Face of Pabst Blue Ribbon Thanks to Collaboration Featuring Artist Attack Peter

Over 60 millions cans and boxes of PBR are set to feature the designs.

Trace William Cowen291 days ago
Paul Wall in a suit with a red tie smiles, and Justin Bieber in a tank top holds a cup at an event.
Music

Paul Wall Says Actavis 'Didn't Care' About Lean 'Until Justin Bieber Got Caught Sipping Drank'

“They don’t want the Justin Bieber fan,” Wall said when looking back on Actavis' discontinued product.

Trace William Cowen309 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App