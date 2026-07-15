Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story

Cara Delevingne is speaking candidly about how sobriety has reshaped her intimate life in a new Playboy summer 2026 cover story. Delevingne dived into her romantic life directly, saying, "Sex sober after all of that is definitely difficult. It changes, but it's so much deeper and so much more emotional." She also reflected on the role sex once played in her life before recovery. "I used to put a higher value on sex and validation from people,” she explained. “I used to think, 'Oh, I'm a pervert. I'm a really horny person.' But I think [I was] seeking love and validation through sex." Delevingne described how her perspective has shifted.

"Sex is a language, too, and your own sexuality, what turns you on, is like a beautiful dance you play with yourself,” she said. “So many people spend so much more time on how they want to be perceived by others, and not their own sexual relationship with themselves—loving yourself and turning yourself on." Delevingne has been with her girlfriend, the singer Minke, since 2022. She spoke warmly about their relationship, describing the dynamic as one built on difference. "She's a normie. I mean, she's not sober, but she has a drink. We're very different,” Delevingne said. “I can't date someone like myself, ever—I come with a lot of stuff." Of Minke, she added, "She's the most incredible person I know. We're best friends, obviously, lovers, and everything else, but I've never had a relationship like it and felt so close to someone and felt so seen." On sobriety itself, Delevingne was emphatic about its value.