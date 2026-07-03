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Matt Smith Dr. Who
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Casts 'Doctor Who' Star Matt Smith

It’s not clear if the the 'Crown' and 'Doctor Who' actor will be join the First Order or side with the Resistance, but he’ll be onscreen alongside the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2881 days ago
Actor Matt Smith
Pop Culture

Former 'Doctor Who' Star Matt Smith Will Play Charles Manson in Upcoming Film

'Charlie Says' is expected to begin filming this spring.

Joshua Espinoza3084 days ago
Pop Culture

Pearl Mackie Revealed as the New Companion in 'Doctor Who' Season 10

Pearl Mackie's Bill is probably going to get on the Doctor's nerves a lot in the tenth season of 'Doctor Who.'

Ethan Jacobs3738 days ago
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Pop Culture

Peter Capaldi, Newest "Doctor Who," Will Be Unfriendly and Alienated

Peter Capaldi, the newest doctor on "Doctor Who" says he will be more "alien."

Debbie Encalada4372 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's the First Trailer Featuring Peter Capaldi as "Doctor Who"

The Doctor embraces his dark side in this first trailer for the new season "Doctor Who."

Doug Sibor4388 days ago
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Pop Culture

Doctor Who Returns August 23 With Peter Capaldi

Doctor Who Returns August 23 With Peter Capaldi

nancy-stiles4403 days ago
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Pop Culture

Get Ready for More Dr. Who This August

The premiere date for the new season of Dr. Who has been announced.

Doug Sibor4404 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Doctor Who" Promo Image Reveals the Doctor's New, Doc Marten-Wearing Look

Peter Capaldi took over the role late last year.

Tanya Ghahremani4555 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch a Deleted Scene From the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special

Bid farewell to Matt Smith.

Frazier Tharpe4584 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch The Teaser For "Sherlock" Season Three

Sherlock lives.

Frazier Tharpe4619 days ago
Style

We Tumblforya: "Doctor Who" GIFs

Happy 50th Anniversary to the Doctor.

andrewlasane4621 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch: The Awesome Teaser For The "Doctor Who" 50th Anniversary Special

Nov. 23 is the "Day of the Doctor."

Frazier Tharpe4654 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Next Doctor Who Has Been Announced

The twelfth Doctor is in.

Frazier Tharpe4731 days ago

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