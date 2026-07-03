Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Shine in This Super Woke Return to Their '2¢' Mix Series
Featured
Music
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with another biting '2¢' mix.Khal
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack stick up for #RealDJing with their new mix, '2¢.'Khal
DJ Craze's "New Slaves" routine dropped at the perfect time. With so much talk about #RealDJing at a time when people who are more about theatrics thakhrisd
In a time where some labels are pumping out release after release conveyor belt style, Slow Roast Records is doing just the opposite. Just as the namebrenttactic