DJ Craze

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Craze Hard Summer 2021 Mixtape
Music

Exclusive: Craze Crafts Massive 50-Track Mix Ahead of Hard Summer 2021

DJ Craze is back for Hard Summer 2021, which touches down at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino on July 31-Aug. 1, 2021. Peep his exclusive warm-up mix!

Khal1844 days ago
2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack) x Holy Ship!
Music

Premiere: 2¢ Drop the Best Mix of 2020 (So Far) for Holy Ship! Wrecked 2020

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with a fire new promo mix, this time for Holy Ship! Wrecked, which goes down Jan. 22-25.

Khal2377 days ago
2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack) x HARD
Music

Premiere: 2¢ Return Once Again to Grace HARD Summer's 2019 Mix Series

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack's 2¢ project returns to HARD Summer's Mixtape Series for a rough and rugged 2019 installment.

Khal2572 days ago
HARD Summer
Music

Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Bring Their 2¢ to the HARD Mixtape Series

Craze and Four Color Zack return as 2¢ for a special mix for the HARD Summer Mixtape series.

Khal2906 days ago
2¢ Pt. 3 Mix
Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Take on Donald Trump, Trash EDM Producers With Third 2¢ Mix

Craze and Four Color Zack's new 2¢ mix perfectly sums up the "scary place" the world is currently at right now.

Khal3483 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Go "All Out" on New 2¢ Single

DJs Craze and Four Color Zack link back up as 2¢ for "All Out."

Khal3557 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Craze Switches Up Styles on His 'Off the 1, 2s' EP

Craze steps down from the turntables to show how nice he is as a producer with 'Off the 1, 2s' EP.

Khal3594 days ago
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Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Are 'Making Change' With Their New EP

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack keep their 2¢ project alive with this impressive four-track EP.

Khal3636 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream DJ Craze's "Baby Gurl" EP

The legendary DJ takes his production to the next level on the 5-track project.

Lauren Nostro4099 days ago
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Music

DJ Craze ft. Trick Daddy - "Bow Down"

There’s nobody questioning DJ Craze’s credentials anymore. Not that you should have ever done so, but his recent #RealDJing video was the end-all-

jakel4273 days ago
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Music

DJ Craze Makes the Case for #RealDJing With His "New Slaves" Routine

See, it's one thing for A-Trak to break down what #RealDJing is with his words, but sometimes you have to do what all DJs do and speak with your hands

khrisd4280 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Snails & Antiserum - "Wild (Craze Remix)"

Earlier this month, we got word that OWSLA commissioned a grip of remixes of Snails & Antiserum's "Wild." That pack is due to drop on October 30, and

khrisd4281 days ago
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Music

Bro Safari Announces Animal House Tour 2014; MC Sharpness, CRNKN, Craze, ETC!ETC!, Ape Drums, and UFO! to Support

Bro Safari just wrapped up his Blackout Tour, which featured Cory Enemy, CRNKN, MUST DIE!, and MC Sharpness, running through more than a dozen venues

nappy4306 days ago
RAFIK WAIT EP THE REMIXES (FRONT)
Music

DJ Rafik Calls on Nightwave, DJ Craze, and AOBeats to Remix His "Wait" EP

Remix compilations are all too often disposable, a brief flash-in-the-pan of "oh that's neat, I like those guys" type of tracks that you typically forget about two months later. Every now and then, you'll get a compilation with that one sick earworm of a remix that sticks with you, and even rarer, you'll get a compilation of diverse artists, each at their best—and luckily, that's the category DJ Rafik's Wait EP: The Remixes falls into.

joshm4309 days ago
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