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The Chemical Brothers - "The Salmon Dance (Mad Villains' 2015 Revibe)"
Remixes, re-rubs, re-fixes, reworks, edits, rebuilds–to be honest, I'm hella tired of all the words we throw around for naming flips of other tracks
Exclusive: Decadon & KiZER - "Thump (Kill OG's Yah Mon Remix)"
The last six months in particular have been an exciting renaissance for dubstep in the global bass music scene, with 140 tempo, 2-step sounds again fi
Royal ft. Desktop - "Round Two"
Royal has had a rather calculated rise to success, repeatedly predicating his work on massive amounts of anticipation. He made his presence known on his edits and refix work for months before he even teased the idea of an original. Now that he's grown comfortable with his own productions, he's crossed the streams of electro-pop and hip-hop for a seriously forward-thinking collaboration with surprising newcomer rhyme-spitter Desktop called "Round 2."
EXCLUSIVE: King Froopy - "Fall" EP
Sometimes knowing how to internet is half the battle towards achieving visibility with your music–the other half is standing apart from the pack, an
PREMIERE: PVNORAMIC - "Take Me"
A duo hailing from California's Bay Area, PVNORAMIC have the most appropriate name I've heard in a hot minute for any emerging act. Pigeon-holed, thei
MC AD Has Apparently Gone Missing [UPDATE]
Breaking a few hours ago with a post on DJ Hype's Facebook page, and being subsequently shared on the social media of The Prototypes, Breakage, and ot
Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, and More Announce NYE Show at a Secret Location in NYC
In the span of the last few weeks, New Year's Eve 2015 in New York City has exploded with EDM events. Traditionally the American epicenter of NYE fest
SXSW Hints at Capping Unofficial Events, Moving out of Austin
Following a mostly-successful year that was marred by a drunk driving incident that left four dead, SXSW has not-so-subtly hinted at major changes in store for its operation, including banning some or all unofficial events, as well as moving the festival itself outside of Austin.
DJ Rafik Calls on Nightwave, DJ Craze, and AOBeats to Remix His "Wait" EP
Remix compilations are all too often disposable, a brief flash-in-the-pan of "oh that's neat, I like those guys" type of tracks that you typically forget about two months later. Every now and then, you'll get a compilation with that one sick earworm of a remix that sticks with you, and even rarer, you'll get a compilation of diverse artists, each at their best—and luckily, that's the category DJ Rafik's Wait EP: The Remixes falls into.
Watch RBMA's First Episode of "Diggin' In The Carts" and Learn a Ton About Video Game Music
From the earliest music-related memories, I can definitely vouch (as I'm sure many my age can) that the very first songs to be truly stuck in my head
Aphex Twin Opened Up About Kanye West Sampling "Avril 14th"
In the midst of a surprisingly flawless PR roll-out for Aphex Twin's first album in 13 years, Syro (which is due out September 26 on Warp), the usuall
aywy - "Murder"
Calling a track "Murder" at a time like this can really only be construed as a statement. While aywy's track definitely brings to mind the aesthetic o
GTA - "Cake"
GTA's just-because giveaway, "Cake," is a three-minute-and-thirty-second trip through big-room electro, various club influences, and trapped out hip-hop.
Die Antwoord - "This Is Why I'm Hot (AGLORY Remix)"
When it comes to dark, industrial, hard-as-hell sounds of the now, AGLORY is tops. We've spoken on them a few times by now, but his remix of Die Antwo
EXCLUSIVE: ill-esha - "Crossroads (Buku Remix)"
ill-esha is one of those names you've surely heard if you've been paying any attention to the changing landscape of American bass music, and Buku is o
What's Up With This Aphex Twin Logo-Wearing Blimp Flying Over London? [UPDATE]
A blimp bearing the Aphex Twin logo has appeared above London, according to NME. The dirigible, which has "2014" emblazoned on one side, with Aphex's
Gorgon City Announce New Album "Sirens," Out October 7 on Priority/Capitol
Even from my early days of getting into the modern era of dance music, sometime around the fidget house craze of 2008-2009, Foamo was one of my go-to
VICES Have a Firm Grip on Their Future
Life is busy for the Moving Castle collective. They're taking over the internet with an unending hot streak of future-flavored rhythms that run the ga