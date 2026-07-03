DJ Fire

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Music

CLUBJERSEY Awards 2014: Best Original

The diversity of the tracks on this list just lend to how strong the Jersey club scene is at the moment. All of the tracks could each represent a sub-

androids4224 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Ariana Grande ft. Cashmere Cat - "Be My Baby (DJ Fire & Vices Remix)"

In his first release since smashing the game wide open for Jersey club with "Back Up On It," DJ Fire pairs with Orlando, Florida-based club tandem Vic

marcuskdowling4239 days ago
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Music

Mad Decent Decks the Halls With "A Very Very Decent Christmas"

Trying to get turnt for Christmas? Mad Decent has you covered. Following up on their A Very Decent Christmas compilation from 2013 is A Very, Very Dec

khrisd4253 days ago
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Music

Dougie F & DJ FIre - "Back Up On It"

Back in September, Dougie F and DJ Fire told us about the shooting of the official video for their Cartel Music/Mad Decent-released single "Back Up On

marcuskdowling4268 days ago
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Music

Dougie F and DJ Fire on "Back Up On It" and The "Feeling" of Jersey Club

Jersey club–aka the harder and heavier cousin of Baltimore's groundbreaking and iconic club music sound–is on fire. DJ Sliink is running the festi

marcuskdowling4322 days ago
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Music

Dougie F & DJ Fire - "Back Up On It (Jasmine)"

Mad Decent's history with R & B-flavored club music hearkens back to the mid-2000s and Diplo's championing of Baltimore club legend Blaqstarr, he of s

marcuskdowling4337 days ago

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