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CLUBJERSEY Awards 2014: Best Original
The diversity of the tracks on this list just lend to how strong the Jersey club scene is at the moment. All of the tracks could each represent a sub-
PREMIERE: Ariana Grande ft. Cashmere Cat - "Be My Baby (DJ Fire & Vices Remix)"
In his first release since smashing the game wide open for Jersey club with "Back Up On It," DJ Fire pairs with Orlando, Florida-based club tandem Vic
Mad Decent Decks the Halls With "A Very Very Decent Christmas"
Trying to get turnt for Christmas? Mad Decent has you covered. Following up on their A Very Decent Christmas compilation from 2013 is A Very, Very Dec
Dougie F & DJ FIre - "Back Up On It"
Back in September, Dougie F and DJ Fire told us about the shooting of the official video for their Cartel Music/Mad Decent-released single "Back Up On
Dougie F and DJ Fire on "Back Up On It" and The "Feeling" of Jersey Club
Jersey club–aka the harder and heavier cousin of Baltimore's groundbreaking and iconic club music sound–is on fire. DJ Sliink is running the festi
Dougie F & DJ Fire - "Back Up On It (Jasmine)"
Mad Decent's history with R & B-flavored club music hearkens back to the mid-2000s and Diplo's championing of Baltimore club legend Blaqstarr, he of s