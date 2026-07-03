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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.
Florida Influencer Gets Traffic Ticket After Cop Says She Held Phone With Hand She Doesn’t Have
Adaptive athlete Katie shared bodycam footage from the traffic stop.
Deontay Wilder Claims Ex ‘Stole’ His Sperm, Says He’s Dealing With Three ‘Deadbeat’ Moms
The heavyweight boxer explained how he discovered the alleged plot his ex supposedly used to get pregnant.
Chrisean Rock Denies Her Son Has a Disability, Will ‘Not Accept’ a Doctor ‘Speaking Against’ Her Kid
The reality star, who was baptized in 2024, suggests she's leaning on her faith to protect her son's development.
IShowSpeed Gives Blind Child New iPhone With Improved Accessibility Features
The streamer is currently on his Africa livestream tour.
Blueface Denies His Son Has a Disability, Blames Developmental Delays on Chrisean
The rapper waved off health concerns about his two-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., calling the child “agile.”
Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit to Terminate Her Guardianship
The suit alleges the former talk show host is "being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians."
'Wicked' Star Marissa Bode Slams 'Very Gross' Comments About Disability
Marissa Bode shared a five-minute TikTok video addressing trolls.
Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Disabled’ and ‘Legally Incapacitated’ in Legal Documents
The former talk show host's legally-appointed guardian says her health condition has worsened.
Kim Kardashian Sends Support to Parents of Children With ‘Learning Differences’ Following North West’s Dyslexia Diagnosis
Kim's oldest daughter North West revealed she lives with dyslexia during a TikTok live stream last October.
Disabled Man Sues Rick Ross, Claims Car and Bike Show Wasn't Wheelchair Accessible
The man was told that a shuttle would transport him to the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, but it allegedly never showed up.
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Leonardo DiCaprio She Wants to ‘F*ck’ Him, But Only If He Role Plays His Disabled ‘Gilbert Grape’ Role
DiCaprio, who was 19 years old, played an intellectually disabled teenager in the 1993 film, "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"
Dr. Dre Jokes About Stevie Wonder's Blindness After Bumping into His 'Hero'
"It’s good seeing you," Stevie told Dre during their recent run-in.
Madonna Criticized After Mistakenly Calling Out Concertgoer in Wheelchair for Sitting Down
The Queen of Pop made an unfortunate gaffe during a recent concert in L.A.
Beyoncé Flew Out Disabled Fan to Her Concert After Airline Didn't Accommodate Wheelchair
When a 34-year-old lifelong Beyoncé fan with cerebral palsy had to miss her concert because of issues with an airline, fans of the singer came to his rescue.
Rob McElhenney on Being Diagnosed With 'Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning Disabilities': 'You’re Not Alone'
The 46-year-old 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' co-creator and star, who was recently diagnosed, said he wanted to share the news to let people know they're "not alone."
Joey Badass Calls Out People Criticizing Lizzo for Ableist Lyric: 'I Ain't Never Apologizing to White America'
“Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off," he wrote. "I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing."
Lizzo Changes "Grrrls" After Being Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric: 'I Understand the Power Words Can Have'
Lizzo has altered the opening lines to "Grrrls" after it was brought to her attention that the lyrics contained a word that's considered an ableist slur.