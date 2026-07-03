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Latest Stories

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner9 days ago
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's vehicle with a star emblem on the door.
Life

Florida Influencer Gets Traffic Ticket After Cop Says She Held Phone With Hand She Doesn’t Have

Adaptive athlete Katie shared bodycam footage from the traffic stop.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Deontay Wilder with sunglasses and braided hair speaks into a microphone, wearing a patterned jacket.
Sports

Deontay Wilder Claims Ex ‘Stole’ His Sperm, Says He’s Dealing With Three ‘Deadbeat’ Moms

The heavyweight boxer explained how he discovered the alleged plot his ex supposedly used to get pregnant.

Alex Ocho108 days ago
Chrisean Rock with braided hair and tattoos, wearing headphones, speaks into a microphone in a recording studio.
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Denies Her Son Has a Disability, Will ‘Not Accept’ a Doctor ‘Speaking Against’ Her Kid

The reality star, who was baptized in 2024, suggests she's leaning on her faith to protect her son's development.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
IShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gives Blind Child New iPhone With Improved Accessibility Features

The streamer is currently on his Africa livestream tour.

tara mahadevan179 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Blueface Denies His Son Has a Disability, Blames Developmental Delays on Chrisean

The rapper waved off health concerns about his two-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., calling the child “agile.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams229 days ago
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter rings the opening bell.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files $250 Million Lawsuit to Terminate Her Guardianship

The suit alleges the former talk show host is "being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians."

Jose Martinez395 days ago
Marissa Bode on the green carpet.
Pop Culture

'Wicked' Star Marissa Bode Slams 'Very Gross' Comments About Disability

Marissa Bode shared a five-minute TikTok video addressing trolls.

Trey Alston594 days ago
Wendy Williams smiling in front of a backdrop, wearing a black top and patterned skirt, with wavy hair and jewelry.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Disabled’ and ‘Legally Incapacitated’ in Legal Documents

The former talk show host's legally-appointed guardian says her health condition has worsened.

Alex Ocho599 days ago
Kim Kardashian with her North West
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Sends Support to Parents of Children With ‘Learning Differences’ Following North West’s Dyslexia Diagnosis

Kim's oldest daughter North West revealed she lives with dyslexia during a TikTok live stream last October.

Alex Ocho671 days ago
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Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Disabled Man Sues Rick Ross, Claims Car and Bike Show Wasn't Wheelchair Accessible

The man was told that a shuttle would transport him to the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, but it allegedly never showed up.

Jaelani Turner-Williams707 days ago
Tiffany Haddish in a black dress with chain straps smiles at the camera. Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing a black suit, poses at a media wall event
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Leonardo DiCaprio She Wants to ‘F*ck’ Him, But Only If He Role Plays His Disabled ‘Gilbert Grape’ Role

DiCaprio, who was 19 years old, played an intellectually disabled teenager in the 1993 film, "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

Alex Ocho771 days ago
Dr. Dre in a black suit at an event
Music

Dr. Dre Jokes About Stevie Wonder's Blindness After Bumping into His 'Hero'

"It’s good seeing you," Stevie told Dre during their recent run-in.

Brad Callas831 days ago
Madonna on stage performing in an oversized jacket; blurry audience in the foreground
Music

Madonna Criticized After Mistakenly Calling Out Concertgoer in Wheelchair for Sitting Down

The Queen of Pop made an unfortunate gaffe during a recent concert in L.A.

Alex Ocho860 days ago
Music

Beyoncé Flew Out Disabled Fan to Her Concert After Airline Didn't Accommodate Wheelchair

When a 34-year-old lifelong Beyoncé fan with cerebral palsy had to miss her concert because of issues with an airline, fans of the singer came to his rescue.

Alex Ocho1030 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rob McElhenney on Being Diagnosed With 'Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning Disabilities': 'You’re Not Alone'

The 46-year-old 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' co-creator and star, who was recently diagnosed, said he wanted to share the news to let people know they're "not alone."

Joe Price1102 days ago
Rapper Joey Badass speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit
Music

Joey Badass Calls Out People Criticizing Lizzo for Ableist Lyric: 'I Ain't Never Apologizing to White America'

“Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off," he wrote. "I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing."

Brad Callas1495 days ago
Lizzo attends the YouTube Brandcast 2022.
Music

Lizzo Changes "Grrrls" After Being Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric: 'I Understand the Power Words Can Have'

Lizzo has altered the opening lines to "Grrrls" after it was brought to her attention that the lyrics contained a word that's considered an ableist slur.

Jose Martinez1496 days ago

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