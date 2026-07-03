Ableism

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Latest Stories

Music

Beyoncé Flew Out Disabled Fan to Her Concert After Airline Didn't Accommodate Wheelchair

When a 34-year-old lifelong Beyoncé fan with cerebral palsy had to miss her concert because of issues with an airline, fans of the singer came to his rescue.

Alex Ocho1029 days ago
kanye west on piers morgan show
Music

Kanye Refuses to Apologize for Antisemitism, Then Says Sorry to Those Who ‘Had Nothing to Do With’ His 'Trauma'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and said he doesn’t regret his recent string of antisemitic remarks.

Joe Price1368 days ago
Hasbulla pictured on Getty Images
Sports

Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant

McGregor tried to backtrack by deleting a series of tweets where he fired off a slew of disrespectful and ableist remarks about social media star Hasbulla.

Jose Martinez1416 days ago
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1
Music

Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From 'Renaissance' Track "Heated" Following Criticism

A rep​​​​​​​ for Beyoncé confirmed that the singer will be removing ableist language that was included on her newly released album 'Renaissance.'

Abel Shifferaw1447 days ago
Cardi B onstage at People's Choice Awards in 2021
Music

Cardi B Comments on Lizzo Getting Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric, Says She Would Have Told People to 'SMD'

Cardi B shared her thoughts about Lizzo facing backlash for using ableist language after the Bronx rapper’s name was brought into the situation on social media.

Jordan Rose1493 days ago
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Rapper Joey Badass speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit
Music

Joey Badass Calls Out People Criticizing Lizzo for Ableist Lyric: 'I Ain't Never Apologizing to White America'

“Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off," he wrote. "I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing."

Brad Callas1494 days ago
Lizzo attends the YouTube Brandcast 2022.
Music

Lizzo Changes "Grrrls" After Being Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric: 'I Understand the Power Words Can Have'

Lizzo has altered the opening lines to "Grrrls" after it was brought to her attention that the lyrics contained a word that's considered an ableist slur.

Jose Martinez1495 days ago
al Gadot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Criticized for Ableist Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Many people online are calling out the actress for an insensitive tweet she shared following the death of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3046 days ago

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