Latest Stories
Beyoncé Flew Out Disabled Fan to Her Concert After Airline Didn't Accommodate Wheelchair
When a 34-year-old lifelong Beyoncé fan with cerebral palsy had to miss her concert because of issues with an airline, fans of the singer came to his rescue.
Kanye Refuses to Apologize for Antisemitism, Then Says Sorry to Those Who ‘Had Nothing to Do With’ His 'Trauma'
The artist formerly known as Kanye West sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and said he doesn’t regret his recent string of antisemitic remarks.
Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant
McGregor tried to backtrack by deleting a series of tweets where he fired off a slew of disrespectful and ableist remarks about social media star Hasbulla.
Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From 'Renaissance' Track "Heated" Following Criticism
A rep for Beyoncé confirmed that the singer will be removing ableist language that was included on her newly released album 'Renaissance.'
Cardi B Comments on Lizzo Getting Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric, Says She Would Have Told People to 'SMD'
Cardi B shared her thoughts about Lizzo facing backlash for using ableist language after the Bronx rapper’s name was brought into the situation on social media.
Joey Badass Calls Out People Criticizing Lizzo for Ableist Lyric: 'I Ain't Never Apologizing to White America'
“Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off," he wrote. "I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing."
Lizzo Changes "Grrrls" After Being Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric: 'I Understand the Power Words Can Have'
Lizzo has altered the opening lines to "Grrrls" after it was brought to her attention that the lyrics contained a word that's considered an ableist slur.
Gal Gadot Criticized for Ableist Tribute to Stephen Hawking
Many people online are calling out the actress for an insensitive tweet she shared following the death of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.