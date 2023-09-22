Beyoncé Flew Out Disabled Fan to Her Concert After Airline Didn't Accommodate Wheelchair

“Got to the airport to take my flight and they tell me that my chair is apparently four inches too tall to be loaded onto the plane,” Hetherington said in a TikTok video uploaded last Thursday. “They checked every possible flight, every airline, and nothing is available. So after 25 years of waiting, I’m not seeing Beyoncé tonight. Ableism strikes again.”

“We have not built our society or this country in a way that is fully inclusive,” Jon told The New York Times. “Day to day, we’re kind of ignored and invisible,” he said in reference to people living with disabilities.

After sharing the ordeal on social media, Hetherington caught the attention of the Bey Hive, who rallied together to find a solution. Fans filled the comments section of Hetherington's social media posts with tags to grab the attention of Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment.

Hetherington told Insider that he got offers and saw crowdfunds from fans made to cover a ticket for a different show. As appreciative as he was, he declined. Instead, he wanted to use the situation to show how ableism creates challenges beyond a concert. "I'm sitting here as someone who has been disabled my entire life, saying it's not about the one airline," Hetherington told the outlet. "This is a systemic issue."

Beyoncé’s team eventually reached out to Hetherington and offered him a ticket to her Renaissance World Tour concert in Dallas on Sept. 21, and covered all of his transportation arrangements.