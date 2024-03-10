Madonna Criticized After Mistakenly Calling Out Concertgoer in Wheelchair for Sitting Down

Madonna made an unfortunate blunder at her Los Angeles-area concert last week.
The Queen of Pop, 65, is currently on the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour which visited the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for a string of shows last week.
Madonna kicked off Thursday night’s concert with hits like “Everybody” and “Into the Groove” before the show came to a planned stop to talk to the crowd. However, the pop icon wasn’t pleased when she spotted a fan sitting down during her speech.
“What are you doing sitting down over there?” she said before taking the microphone off of the stand. Madonna then walked towards the end of the stage, seemingly to call out the fan to their face, before realizing that the person uses a wheelchair.
“Oh okay, politically incorrect. Sorry about that, I’m glad you’re here,” she said before walking away.
While the incident was obviously a mistake on Madonna's part, it didn't take long for social media users to chime in on the matter.
"Maam, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit- and all of them are valid," one user commented on TikTok underneath video of the moment. Another wrote, "That is a sad apology! What the heck. Refund them their ticket!!"
Further into the evening, Madge brought out Australian pop titan Kylie Minogue as special surprise guest to perform an acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and an acapella rendition of Minogue’s 2001 hit, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”
Madonna’s Celebration Tour, named to commemorate her multi-decade-spanning career, had a bit of a rocky beginning. She was forced to postpone the start of the tour after she was hospitalized in the ICU when she developed a “serious bacterial infection” last June. The singer described surviving the incident as a “fucking miracle” during a recent concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Two men that attended one of Madonna’s Brooklyn concerts announced that they were pursuing a class action lawsuit against the singer for starting the show two hours after the announced 8:30 p.m. start time.
A spokesperson for Madonna confirmed to Billboard last month that a photo of Luther Vandross was removed from a portion of the tour where she pays tribute to artists lost to AIDS while performing her ballad, “Live to Tell.” The request came directly from Vandross’ estate who told Page Six that the R&B legend died in 2005 from complications of a stroke and was never diagnosed with HIV or AIDS.
The U.S. leg of Madonna’s tour wraps up on Apr. 15 in Austin, Texas.