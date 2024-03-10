Madonna Criticized After Mistakenly Calling Out Concertgoer in Wheelchair for Sitting Down

Madonna made an unfortunate blunder at her Los Angeles-area concert last week.

The Queen of Pop, 65, is currently on the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour which visited the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for a string of shows last week.

Madonna kicked off Thursday night’s concert with hits like “Everybody” and “Into the Groove” before the show came to a planned stop to talk to the crowd. However, the pop icon wasn’t pleased when she spotted a fan sitting down during her speech.

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” she said before taking the microphone off of the stand. Madonna then walked towards the end of the stage, seemingly to call out the fan to their face, before realizing that the person uses a wheelchair.