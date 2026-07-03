Directors Of Color

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Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference for the 59th New York Film Festival
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Responds to Ellen Pompeo Saying He 'Went Ham' on Her on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo said Denzel Washington “went ham” on her when he directed an episode of the show, and he has now responded to her comments.

Joe Price1653 days ago
chloe
Pop Culture

Chloé Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color, and Second Woman to Ever Win Best Director at Oscars

Zhao wrote, directed, and edited the Frances McDormand-starring 'Nomadland.' The film, loosely based on Jessica Bruder’s book, has already won a slew of awards.

Trace William Cowen1910 days ago
Ava DuVernay warner deals
Pop Culture

Ava DuVernay Signs $100 Million Multi-Year Deal with Warner Bros. TV

The lucrative production and development deal kicks off in January.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2790 days ago
Halle Berry director
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Will Star in Her MMA-Centric Directorial Debut, 'Bruised'

Oscar winner and iconic actress Halle Berry is taking a moment to step behind the camera to create her feature directorial debut 'Bruised,' a mixed martial arts drama.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2867 days ago
Drake
Music

It Looks Like Drake Is Filming the "In My Feelings" Video in New Orleans

The 'Scorpion' song has proved to be a hit among fans with a dance craze already kicking off, and Drake and "God's Plan" director Karena Evans are reportedly collaborating again for the video.

Joe Price2931 days ago
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boots resized
Pop Culture

‘Sorry to Bother You’ Creator Boots Riley Talks Moving From MC to Moviemaker

Your favorite Communist rapper has now made your new favorite movie. We find out how.

Shawn Setaro2945 days ago
spike lee
Pop Culture

How You Can Take a Filmmaking Class Taught by Spike Lee

Spike Lee is ready to teach what he knows to aspiring filmmakers everywhere.

Victoria L. Johnson3040 days ago
This is a picture of Barry Jenkins.
Pop Culture

The Only Black Best Director Oscar Nominees Talk About Hollywood's 'Renaissance'

Jenkins said of his 2017 Moonlight nomination, "I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop."

Sajae Elder3067 days ago
Taika, Mark, Chris at screening
Pop Culture

How Director Taika Waititi's Earlier Work Tells Us What to Expect From 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Waititi's history of "finding the lighter side of tragic" bodes well for 'Thor: Ragnarok' and the MCU.

Shawn Setaro3183 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

15 Directors You Should Know Releasing Films in 2016

Here are 15 directors to look out for in 2016. They're not only releasing hotly anticipated films this year, but also diversifying today's film industry.

Jennifer Wood3803 days ago
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