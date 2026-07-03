Creative Directors

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jaden Smith at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Jaden Smith’s First Louboutin Collection as Men’s Creative Director Features Fuzzy Red Boots

The rapper has become the designer brand's first-ever men's creative director.

Jaelani Turner-Williams178 days ago
A woman in large sunglasses holding a small dog, extending her arm. She wears a white t-shirt and stands with a blurred cityscape behind her.
Style

Collina Strada and OnlyFans Aim to Pair 'Intimacy' With 'Innovation': What to Know

"Collina has always thrived in that space between irony and sincerity," creative director Hillary Taymour says.

Trace William Cowen296 days ago
Two people side by side: one in a red hooded jacket with face tattoos, the other in a suit with a bow tie and cap.
Style

Jaden Smith Joins Christian Louboutin as Brand’s First Men’s Creative Director

The multihyphenate will relocate to Paris to work with the luxury brand.

Alex Ocho303 days ago
A man with glasses, a beard, and a hooded jacket, wearing a Balenciaga cap, sitting in a dimly lit area.
Style

Demna Appointed Artistic Director of Gucci: 'A New Chapter'

Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault says Demna's "creative power" is what Gucci needs right now.

Trace William Cowen492 days ago
ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban Creative Director
Style

ASAP Rocky Appointed as Ray-Ban's First-Ever Creative Director

The multi-hyphenate will design eyewear collections, lead brand campaigns, and assist with store revamps.

Joshua Espinoza512 days ago
Advertisement
Demna
Style

Balenciaga’s Demna Honored by French Minister of Culture

Demna celebrated 10 years at the fashion house last year.

tara mahadevan536 days ago
Kanye West in a dark hoodie stands outside a building at night, looking slightly upwards.
Style

Ye Denies Being Hired as Maison Margiela’s Creative Director

He appears to be all-in on YZY, which he recently claimed made $2.3 million in a day.

tara mahadevan544 days ago
Matthieu Blazy wearing a plaid coat with a blue sweater draped over his shoulders stands in a dimly lit room with people in the background.
Style

Chanel Appoints Matthieu Blazy as Incoming Creative Director

The 40-year-old was Bottega Veneta's creative director for three years.

tara mahadevan582 days ago
Louise Trotter wearing large black glasses and a sweater, with a thoughtful expression, resting their chin on their hand.
Style

Bottega Veneta Appoints Louise Trotter as New Creative Director

Louise Trotter, Creative Director of Carven, is celebrated for her ability to draw inspiration from real life and meticulous approach to craftsmanship.

tara mahadevan583 days ago
Style

Former Gucci Designer Alessandro Michele Appointed as New Creative Director at Valentino

Michele succeeds Pierpaolo Piccioli, who ended his relationship with Valentino earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams842 days ago
Advertisement
Three individuals posing in modern fashion; the middle person wearing a puffer jacket, bookended by two others in denim and sheer attire
Style

Kanye West, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa Model in Y/Project FW24 Campaign

The trio appear in the new Y/Project lookbook celebrating the brand's 10 years of creative direction under Glenn Martens.

Jaelani Turner-Williams857 days ago
Style

Louis Vuitton Launches Activations for Pharrell's Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Pharrell held his first show for the Maison last June in Paris.

tara mahadevan925 days ago
Mitchell and Ness and Don C campaign image
Style

Don C Named New Creative Director of Premium Goods at Mitchell &amp; Ness

Tuesday's Mitchell &amp; Ness announcement comes a little over a year after Don C was tapped to hold a similarly key position by the Chicago Bulls.

Trace William Cowen1236 days ago
Tiffany and Co logo is pictured on a building
Style

Report: Executive Creative Director Ruba Abu-Nimah Exits Tiffany & Co

The exit reports come at a hot moment for Tiffany, whose new Nike collaboration has received an enthusiastic response on social media and beyond.

Trace William Cowen1262 days ago
Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno new creative director
Style

Gucci Names Valentino Fashion Designer Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director

Kering and Gucci on Saturday appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as the Italian brand’s new creative director. 

Brad Callas1267 days ago
Advertisement
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg in hat
Style

Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg Is the Knicks’ First-Ever Creative Director

Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg has officially been named the first-ever creative director of his favorite basketball team, the New York Knicks.

Brad Callas1344 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App