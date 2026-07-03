Director-X

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Director X Unveils Trailer For His New Series 'Robyn Hood'

The series will premiere on September 27 on Global.

Louis Pavlakos1045 days ago
Wave Montega for his new album Catharsis
Music

Toronto Rapper Wave Montega Releases New Album 'Catharsis'

Toronto rapper Wave Montega wears his heart on his sleeve on his new album Catharsis, a 16-track therapy session bouncing between drill, grime, and others.

Louis Pavlakos1366 days ago
Haviah Mighty is nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award
Music

Drake and Kaytranada Among Canadians Nominated for 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The nominations for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are out, and Drake leads the way with 14 of them. Other nominated Canadians include Kaytranada, Haviah Mighty

Erik Leijon1405 days ago
drake drop falling back music video
Music

Drake Drops Wedding-Themed "Falling Back" Video Featuring Tristan Thompson Cameo

Drake has dropped off the music video for "Falling Back," which is featured on his surprise album 'Honestly, Nevermind.' Director X handled the visuals.

Abel Shifferaw1493 days ago
pasha bleasdell passes away at 38
Pop Culture

Pasha Bleasdell Dies, Model Who Appeared in Rap Music Videos Including Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” Was 38

Pasha Bleasdell, the star of classic hip-hop music videos including “Hot in Herre,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “Gimme the Light," has passed away at 38.

Jordan Rose1501 days ago
Advertisement
Hallie Tut posing in glitter
Pop Culture

How Hallie Tut Went From Photographing Danny Brown to Making TikTok Fever Dreams

The Toronto-based photographer and filmmaker talks working with rappers like KILLY and Danny Brown, and making viral otherworldly TikTok videos.

Alex Nino Gheciu1724 days ago
Director X poses in a white shirt and x-shaped tie
Music

Don’t Tell Director X to Stop Being Political

Director X's New Monuments his most on-the-nose social commentary yet. He talks about the production's significance today, R. Kelly, and the Ryerson statue.

Sumiko Wilson1738 days ago
Karena Evans, Taj Critchlow and Drake
Music

Karena Evans and Taj Critchlow on Their New Podcast Debuting at No.1 in Canada

Best known as Taj Critchlow, Director X, and Karena Evans, this Toronto-bred creative powerhouse of executive producers and directors are smashing stigmas.

Alex Narvaez1849 days ago
Sophie Brussaux posing in art gallery
Pop Culture

Sophie Brussaux on Her Black Artistry Series, Non-Profit Arts Help, and Adonis

Brussaux tells Complex about her Arts Help non-profit and how her and Drake's son, Adonis, is already proving to be "a very artistically inclined child."

Alex Nino Gheciu1975 days ago
taj critchlow
Music

Taj Critchlow on Fela, Partnership with Director X, and Breaking New Talent

Some great insights on the Canadian media industry from one of its leaders.

Alex Narvaez2048 days ago
Advertisement
ag
Music

Ariana Grande Links With Director X for Robot-Featuring "34+35" Video

Ariana Grande's new lockdown pop instaclassic 'Positions' recently became the prolific singer's fifth No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Trace William Cowen2069 days ago
king bach
Pop Culture

King Bach Is Low-Key Canadian and Has a Wild Drake Story

The actor, who stars in 'Sneakerheads' and 'Holidate,' says he returns to the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale every Christmas.

Alex Nino Gheciu2076 days ago
canadian dj rezz plays dj set
Music

New Doc Asks Why Women Are 'Underplayed' in Electronic Music

Executive producer Director X and director Stacey Lee talk about their new film tackling gender inequality in the DJ space.

Karen Bliss2129 days ago
popstar justin
Music

DJ Khaled Shares Music Video for "Popstar" f/ Drake and Starring Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled has dropped off the official video for his Drake-featuring track "Popstar" and it stars Justin Bieber as the titular popstar.

Abel Shifferaw2144 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App