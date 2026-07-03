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The new show from the famed music video director premieres tonight in Canada on Global TV.Erik Leijon
Music
Brampton Artist Ambassador Spitty Looks to Build Up His Hometown: 'That's How The Culture Really Starts'
Brampton rapper Spitty is taking his aspirations to build the creative community to new heights in his new position as Artist Ambassador in his hometown.Latoya Elle
The Canadian director on his new online guided meditation series that features local Toronto artists working to improve mental health and decrease violence.Natalie Harmsen
Amol Gupta shares how his ringbearer cameo in Drake's iconic "Falling Back" wedding-themed music video came to be and opens up about his friendship with Drizzy.Natalie Harmsen