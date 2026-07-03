Featured
From A.V. Rockwell to Ryan Coogler, meet the Black directors shaking up the industry.Yasmeen Hamadeh
Here are 15 directors to look out for in 2016. They're not only releasing hotly anticipated films this year, but also diversifying today's film industry.Jennifer Wood
Nunavut director Nyla Innuksuk talks about her film 'Slash/Back', the concept of the "final girl" in horror films, and Indigenous screen sovereignty.Patrick Mullen
Pop Culture
‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga Points Out Sean Connery’s James Bond ‘Basically Rapes a Woman’ in 1965 Film
A key talking point amid the extended rollout for the 25th entry in the Bond franchise has been the updating of the character for our current moment.Trace William Cowen