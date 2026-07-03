African-American Directors

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Pop Culture

The Turner Brothers Premiere 'FreeLance' Pilot at Sundance

The filmmaking duo, composed of Julien and Justen Turner, have previously worked on projects for LeBron James and James Whitner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams173 days ago
Film director Ryan Coogler is looking at the camera. He is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, and an off-white suit jacket.
Sports

Ryan Coogler Says Being an Athlete Helped Him ‘Outwork’ Others When He Got Into Filmmaking

"I kind of looked at everything from an athletic perspective.”

Trey Alston455 days ago
Man in a tuxedo holding an Oscar award, smiling, with two Oscar statues in the background
Pop Culture

'American Fiction' Director Cord Jefferson Urges Hollywood to Take More Filmmaking Risks During Oscars Speech

The 'American Fiction' director and screenwriter wants to see more nuanced stories in films that don't have blockbuster budgets.

Jaelani Turner-Williams859 days ago
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Teases Fourth Film, Says it ‘Could Be My Favorite Movie if I Make It Right’

Peele's next film will follow his 2022 sci-fi thriller flick 'Nope.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams928 days ago
The Carpentry
Style

Introducing The Carpentry, an Online Concept Store Dedicated to Black Designers and Consumers

The luxury platform was launched by Atlanta-based duo Tiffany Fick and Kayla Turner, who aimed to create a positive shopping experience for Black consumers.

Joshua Espinoza1912 days ago
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