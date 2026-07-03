Dinosaurs

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Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
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Latest Stories

The World's First T-Rex Leather Bag is Set for Auction at $500K
Style

Lab-Grown Tyrannosaurus Rex Leather Bag Could Fetch $500K at Paris Auction

Lab-grown T. rex collagen, Parisian bidders and a $500K estimate: inside the biotech fashion experiment blurring science and luxury collectibles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Rico Nasty performs onstage at Summerfest 2024.
Music

Rico Nasty Doubts That Dinosaurs Existed, Thinks They're a Government Scheme

Rico Nasty speaks on the 'Zach Sang Show' about the root of her denial regarding dinosaurs being real.

Jose Martinez44 days ago
A white T-shirt on a hanger, a red tote bag on a stool, and a cap on a block. The tote features a "424" print.
Style

JOOPITER Launches Trey Capsule to Commemorate Triceratops Skeleton Auction

Trey is the only long-term museum-exhibited Triceratops skeleton ever auctioned.

tara mahadevan121 days ago
Skeleton of a Triceratops displayed in a museum setting, with its distinctive three horns and large frill.
Style

Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Is Auctioning Off an Actual Triceratops Skeleton

"Dinosaurs can teach us as much about our own curiosity as they can about the mystery of their ancient world," paleontologist Andre LuJan said.

Trace William Cowen138 days ago
NJ Theme Park Selling Life-Sized Dinosaurs Amidst Imminent Closure
Life

NJ Theme Park Selling Life-Sized Dinosaurs Amid Imminent Closure

'Field Station: Dinosaurs' is closing after 14 years, and its life-sized dinosaurs are up for sale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo291 days ago
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Music

Watch Paul Wall Explain to That Mexican OT Why Dinosaurs Are the GOAT Conspiracy Theory

Wait until you hear them explain the moon landing.

Alex Ocho858 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'Jurassic World' Underway With OG '90s 'Jurassic Park' Screenwriter and 'Rogue One' Director (UPDATE)

The film's script is far enough along that Universal Pictures is reportedly eyeing a 2025 release date.

Alex Ocho908 days ago
dino bones
Life

Feds Charge 4 People for Allegedly Selling $1 Million of Stolen Dinosaur Bones

The alleged operation dates back to March 2018 and includes dino bones that were "illegally removed" from federal and state land.

Trace William Cowen999 days ago
Pop Culture

Daniel Kaluuya-Starring 'Barney' Will Reportedly Be 'A24-Type' Movie Geared Towards Adults

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” an executive for Mattel Films said.

Brad Callas1110 days ago
Adam Driver in the '65' trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Hunts Dinosaurs in ‘65’ Trailer From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

The action-packed thriller, which was directed and written by 'A Quiet Place' writers, shows Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs after crash-landing on Earth.

Dayna Haffenden1312 days ago
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A screenshot of Barney in the trailer for Peacock's 'I Love You, You Hate Me'
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'Barney' Docuseries About the Dark Side of the Show

Peacock just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming 'Barney &amp; Friends' docuseries, which promises to explore how the show became an intense target of hate.

Joe Price1388 days ago
Fossilized dinosaur tracks
Life

113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered After Drought Dries Up Texas River

A severe drought that dried up a river exposed Acrocanthosaurus tracks from 113 million years ago at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, Texas.

Brad Callas1425 days ago
Rapper Coi Leray and Charlamagne of the Breakfast Club
Music

Coi Leray Says Pusha-T Is 'Fire' But She's 'Not Listening' to Him

During her new interview on the 'Breakfast Club,' Coi Leray suggested Charlamagne and his co-hosts are “dinosaurs” after he said he listens to Pusha-T.

Joe Price1564 days ago
Suspect in blue dinosaur onesie arrested
Life

Suspect Accused of Committing Series of Crimes in Blue Dinosaur Onesie Arrested

A Nashville burglary suspect accused of committing crimes in a blue dinosaur onesie was arrested following a car chase that saw him attempt to flee on foot.

tara mahadevan1591 days ago
scotland isle of skye fossil found
Life

170 Million-Year-Old Fossil of Flying Reptile Discovered in Scotland Called 'Largest of Its Kind Ever Discovered'

The fossil of a 170 million-year-old prehistoric flying reptile was found in Scotland and was later revealed to be the largest fossil of its species found.

Jordan Rose1606 days ago
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Jurassic World prologue screenshot via Universal
Pop Culture

Watch the 5-Minute ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Prologue Featuring T-Rex Tearing Into a Drive-In Theater

Ahead of the release of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' next summer, Universal Pictures and director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow shared a five-minute prologue.

Joe Price1697 days ago

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