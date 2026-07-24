Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
khrisd
Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.
khrisd
There's no question the Brits know how to rock. From the original British Invasion to the more recent influx of indie pop rock bands, the UK rock tradition is strong. One band following this tradition is Foals. As one of the leading bands in the UK, Foals has released three studio albums to date and inspired a bevy of electronic and dance remixes; here are the 10 best remixes of Foals songs.
jakel

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You (Flinch & Infuze Remix)"

Dillon Francis' "Without You" has been one of the illest tracks for the DAD staff in 2013. It highlighted how fresh Dillon's approach can be, and has

khrisd4589 days ago
dillon francis without you remixes
Music

Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You (The Rebirth)"

Dillon Francis and/or Mad Decent has truly been on their dean when it comes to sorting out phenomenal reworks of his massive single, "Without You" (wh

khrisd4619 days ago
DF ETC JESSE
Music

Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You (ETC!ETC! x Jesse Slayter Remix)"

One of the biggest EDM anthems of the second half of 2013 just got a 100 BPM workout from a dude who blew up this year and another dude who's destined

brenttactic4631 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You"

After getting the proper MTV debut, Dillon Francis' latest single, the Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs-featured "Without You," gets a video, and it's a solid piece of work. We won't delve too deeply into the theme or story behind it, but it definitely seems to document the time spent longing for someone who isn't there, and what it looks like to overcome that pain/depression. Visually stunning, with dope cues and references to the song in the video without being corny. Grade A stuff.

khrisd4694 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dillon Francis' "Without You" Video to Premiere September 16 on MTV

By now you should've heard the wildly-personal track "Without You" from Dillon Francis featuring Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and it looks like

khrisd4701 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Dillon Francis & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You"

Back in June, Dillon Francis tweeted that he'd be releasing a new single in July, and that it would feature none other than Totally Enormous Extinct D

khrisd4748 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Dillon Francis to Release New Single in July

This is one of those instances where we don't have a lot of info to go on, but what we DO have is pretty damn ill: Dillon Francis has announced that he has a new single dropping in July. It has been a few months since "Messages" dropped, so we were due. The kicker here? He's announced that Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs will be featured on the track...

khrisd4790 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App