New 'Jurassic World' Underway With OG '90s 'Jurassic Park' Screenwriter

Another Jurassic film will make its way to the big screen.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is “deep” into the development of an all-new Jurassic World movie with David Koepp, the writer behind the original 1993 Jurassic Park.
Koepp’s other credits include 1996’s Mission: Impossible, 2002’s Spider-Man, 2017’s The Mummy reboot, and last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
The newest offering is reportedly “far enough along” to the point where the studio is exploring a 2025 release date.
Producer Frank Marshall, who oversaw the Jurassic World trilogy, will return to shepherd the new film along with producing partner Patrick Crowley, another veteran of the franchise.
Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two Jurassic films adapted Michael Crichton's novels, is on board as an executive producer via his Amblin Entertainment production company.
Sources also tell THR that the project is part of the launch of a “new Jurassic era” with an all-new storyline, seemingly suggesting Jurassic World's stars may not return, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Other actors potentially being ruled out are Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the original film series.
The last installment of the dinosaur sci-fi flick was Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Pratt and Howard. The 2022 film reunited Neill, Dern, and Goldblum to reprise their characters three decades after Jurassic Park was released.