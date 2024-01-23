New 'Jurassic World' Underway With OG '90s 'Jurassic Park' Screenwriter

Another Jurassic film will make its way to the big screen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is “deep” into the development of an all-new Jurassic World movie with David Koepp, the writer behind the original 1993 Jurassic Park.

Koepp’s other credits include 1996’s Mission: Impossible, 2002’s Spider-Man, 2017’s The Mummy reboot, and last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The newest offering is reportedly “far enough along” to the point where the studio is exploring a 2025 release date.