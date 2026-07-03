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Life
Paleontologists Mad at Man Listing Young T-Rex Skeleton on eBay for $3 Million
Alan Detrich is attempting to sell his young Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton on eBay for an astonishing sum, and paleontologists aren't happy.
Joe Price2648 days ago