Desean Jackson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

NFL Star DeSean Jackson Accused of Fostering a 'Violent Culture' at HBCU
Sports

Former NFL Star DeSean Jackson Accused of 'Violent' HBCU Program

A former Delaware State player says a brutal locker room assault left him toothless—and that DeSean Jackson’s coaching style helped fuel it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
Screenshot of Kevin Gates from I Am Athlete
Music

Kevin Gates Claims He Hasn't Been Sick Since He Stopped Lying, Says He Prays Before Sex

In a new interview with 'I Am Athlete,' Kevin Gates tells the hosts that once he started telling the truth and opened his throat chakra, he stopped getting sick

taramhdvn1199 days ago
LeBron James is pictured at a red carpet event
Style

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Scooter Braun, and More Join Mitchell & Ness Ownership Group

Earlier this year, Michael Rubin's Fanatics and Jay-Z, among others, were announced to have acquired the Mitchell &amp; Ness brand for a reported $250 million.

Trace William Cowen1361 days ago
NFL player DeSean Jackson attends the Airbnb Super Suite
Sports

DeSean Jackson Honors Nipsey Hussle With Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Jackson and Hussle grew up in the same neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Xavier Hamilton2369 days ago
nipsey
Music

Snoop Dogg and DeSean Jackson Celebrate Nipsey Hussle in New Documentary

The pair of Southern Californians celebrated their late friend.

Alex Galbraith2489 days ago
Advertisement
desean jackson
Sports

DeSean Jackson Might Be Eyeing Return to the Eagles

Jackson seems eager to leave Tampa.

Alex Galbraith2757 days ago
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick Wore DeSean Jackson's Wavy Outfit Post-Game, But 'The Chest Hair Is Mine'

After Ryan Fitzpatrick second consecutive 400-yard game in the Buccaneers' surprising 27-21 win over the Super Bowl-champion Eagles, he got to rock DeSean Jackson's outfit to the post-game press conference.

countcenci2861 days ago
DeSean Jackson Police Protest Cleats
Sneakers

DeSean Jackson Is Wearing Custom Cleats to Protest Police Killings

NFL stars continue to take a stand.

Brandon Richard3576 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Washington Redskins WR DeSean Jackson to Wear Cleats Protesting Police Shootings During Pregame Warmups (UPDATE)

Washington Redskins WR DeSean Jackson got a pair of customized cleats made to protest police shootings.

Gavin Evans3576 days ago
Sports

DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly: “I’m a Firm Believer That Bad Karma Comes Back on You"

DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly being fired: "Bad karma comes back on you"

Brett Pollakoff3844 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Crazy Eagles Fans Burn Old DeSean Jackson Eagles Jersey Before Game Versus Redskins

Fans burn Redskins RB DeSean Jackson's former Eagles jersey before Eagles-Redskins game

Dana Scott3857 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

A Group of People Reportedly Invaded DeSean Jackson's L.A. Home and Pistol Whipped Somebody

Police believe the home invasion may be gang related.

Angel Diaz3921 days ago
Sports

DeSean Jackson Isn't Even Going to Pretend That the Redskins Will Be Good This Season

DeSean Jackson doesn't have much hope for the upcoming season.

Chris Yuscavage3965 days ago
Sports

DeSean Jackson Takes Shots at the Eagles in New BET Reality Show

It might be time for D-Jax to get over the Eagles releasing him.

Chris Yuscavage4035 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

DeSean Jackson Believes LeSean McCoy and Him Are On "Teams That’s Winning"

DeSean Jackson tried dodging questions about Chip Kelly letting him go, but did add that by being on the Redskins, he's on a team that's winning.

Jose Martinez4088 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

DeSean Jackson Decides to Troll the Eagles and Their Fans on Instagram

DeSean Jackson is making a lot of Eagles fans mad right now.

Chris Yuscavage4215 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App