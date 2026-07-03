Exclusive: 'I Love Boosters' Stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and More Reveal Their Favorite Songs
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'Landman' Is Now Paying Demi Moore and Ali Larter Like A-List Leads
With Moore matching Billy Bob Thornton’s payday and Larter cashing in, here’s how ‘Landman’s’ breakout success is reshaping the cast’s Paramount+ paychecks.
Rumer Willis’ Ex Accuses Her of Exploiting Their Daughter in Court Filing
The latest court filing adds new accusations to the increasingly contentious custody fight over the former couple’s daughter, Louetta.
Keke Palmer Proposed to By Stranger During SXSW Panel: 'I Don't Know You'
The 'One of Them Days' actor thought the stunt was a prank at first.
Watch Keke Palmer Lead a Group of Shoplifters in Teaser Trailer for Boots Riley’s 'I Love Boosters'
Keke Palmer is joined Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, Eiza Gonzalez, Will Poulter, and Demi Moore.
Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton Go Way Back: ‘I Love That Girl’
Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton reunite in ‘Landman’ Season 2, but their friendship actually goes back more than 35 years.
Billy Bob Thornton Teases ‘Dangerous Relationships’ in ‘Landman’ Season 2
Actor Billy Bob Thornton gives a preview of what's to come in 'Landman Season 2.'
Boots Riley Is Back: Here's Your First Look at 'I Love Boosters' Starring Keke Palmer
Palmer and Demi Moore are featured in the cast of Boots Riley’s latest.
Tallulah Willis Provides Emotional Update on Dad Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle
She posted several new photos of her dad.
Bruce Willis' Family Shares Heartbreaking Update on Actor Amid Harrowing Dementia Battle
The Willis family marked Father’s Day with powerful posts about love, loss, and living with frontotemporal dementia.
2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?
ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.
Jalen Hurts, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and More Featured on ‘Time’ Most Influential People List
Also on the 2025 TIME 100 are Elon Musk, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, and others.
Demi Moore's Daughter Denies Mom Snubbed Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes
A TikTok of Moore appearing to snub Jenner at the Golden Globes has been making the rounds online.
Boots Riley Says Upcoming 'I Love Boosters' Starring Keke Palmer and LaKeith Stanfield Is 'a Crazy One'
NEON, fresh off a huge year thanks to 'Longlegs,' is producing.
Bruce Willis' Daughter Says She Is ‘Emotionally Tired’ After Announcement of Father's Diagnosis
Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout, wrote on her Instagram Stories that she's "feeling emotionally tired" following her father’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia, Family Says ‘Condition Has Progressed'
Bruce Willis's family announced that the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with dementia almost a year after he was originally diagnosed with aphasia.
Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis
In a statement from the actor's family, it was revealed that the actor was recently diagnosed with aphasia and has decided to step away from his career.