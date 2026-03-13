Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Proposed to By Stranger During SXSW Panel: 'I Don't Know You'

The 'One of Them Days' actor thought the stunt was a prank at first.

Keke Palmer.
Travis P. Ball via Getty

Keke Palmer found herself the center of attention during a panel at SXSW this week when a stranger proposed to her.

On Friday (March 13), TMZ shared footage of a man bent on one knee in front of a stage while Palmer, Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie and Eiza Gonzalez are on stage discussing their new movie, I Love Boosters.

According to the outlet, the man was sitting in the front row when he approached the stage and whipped out a box, which assumingly contained a ring. Palmer appeared bewildered, as did her co-stars.

"I can't marry you, I don't know you, I'm so sorry," Palmer told the man, prompting laughter from the audience. "I'm so sorry, sir. No, it's okay. Is this a prank?" she asked.

"It's okay. Oh, that's very sweet," she continued, at which point security escorted him out of the venue. "Good luck to you, brother.”

"Alright, alright. So let's get back to this," Keke said, before later saying: "That was crazy."

Perhaps the 32-year-old’s unidentified suitor saw her recent comments about marriage and overwhelmingly agreed with them. Last month, Palmer stopped by The Today Show, where she opened up about her views on dating and marriage.

"One thing I need you to know is I never want to live together," she said. "I like my alone time."

"I just feel like Whoopi Goldberg said it best once. She was like, 'I don’t want nobody in my house.' And I feel that. I’m serious — married, even." Palmer added: "You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there," she said. "At best, separate rooms."

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