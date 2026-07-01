'Landman' Is Now Paying Demi Moore and Ali Larter Like A-List Leads

Landman isn't just getting a third season—it's paying its stars like one of television's biggest hits. As production prepares to begin in Fort Worth later this summer, Demi Moore and Ali Larter have reportedly landed massive raises following the show's breakout success. According to Deadline, Moore will now earn between $740,000 and $770,000 per episode, matching series lead Billy Bob Thornton, while Larter has more than doubled her salary to roughly $350,000 per episode.

Moore's Cami Miller barely spoke during much of Season 1, leading some viewers to question why an Oscar-winning actress was spending so much time lounging poolside while Jon Hamm's Monty Miller dominated the story. But creator Taylor Sheridan recently revealed that criticism was part of the plan all along. "I knew the critics were going to come after me," Sheridan said during a recent podcast appearance. "I'm underutilizing her, can't write for women, all this nonsense." He explained that the long game was always to kill off Monty and thrust Cami into control of the oil empire, adding, "Then I'm going to kill your husband, and you're going to have to run the oil company." Larter, meanwhile, emerged as one of Season 2's breakout performers. Her fearless turn as Angela Norris earned widespread praise—and helped spark renewed awards buzz around the series. She has also become one of Sheridan's most outspoken defenders. "It's just a false narrative," Larter recently said when asked about claims that Sheridan doesn't write compelling female characters. She argued that actresses including Moore, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Zoe Saldaña continue working with Sheridan because the roles speak for themselves.

"You just don't see a lot of women in film and television who embrace their sexuality," she added. "I'm always amazed at how shocked people are by it." The salary increases extend well beyond the show's two biggest female stars. According to Deadline, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland will now earn between $130,000 and $180,000 per episode, while Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, and James Jordan also received sizable bumps. Thornton, whose original deal spans three seasons, is expected to renegotiate if the series receives a fourth-season pickup. The raises come after an extraordinary run for Landman. The series has become Paramount+'s most-watched original, recently won its first major industry honor at the ACM Film Awards, and continues to build momentum heading into Season 3. Sheridan, for his part, remains focused on the audience rather than awards.

"My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare them, excite them," he recently said. "That's what I want from a show."