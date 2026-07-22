‘Landman’ Fans Want Demi Moore’s Cami to Fall Hard in Season 3

As production prepares to begin in Texas next month, viewers are already flooding online forums with predictions—and wish lists—for Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount+ drama. According to TV Insider , one recurring theme has emerged above all others: they want Cami to pay the price for the risky decisions she made after taking control of M-Tex Oil.

Demi Moore's Cami Miller may have survived Landman Season 2, but plenty of fans are hoping she doesn't make it through Season 3 unscathed.

One fan didn't hold back, bluntly declaring, "Cami must be made to suffer," before rattling off other hopes for the new season. Another predicted her bold business gamble will collapse almost immediately, writing, "Cami loses everything on Monday. Gas hits on Tuesday."

Others are rooting for something more nuanced than total destruction. One viewer suggested Cami should endure enough hardship for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) to step in out of loyalty to her late husband, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).

Another argued she'd be better served by a redemption arc, saying Cami should recognize "the error of her ways" before walking away from the oil business a little wiser—and a little poorer.

Initially introduced as Monty's sophisticated wife, Cami was thrust into the driver's seat after his death, inheriting M-Tex Oil while discovering the company was hiding major financial problems. Rather than shrink from the challenge, Cami quickly established herself as a force, memorably shutting down skeptical executives with the line, "Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your f*cking money."

The character's growing importance has also been reflected behind the scenes. Ahead of Season 3, Moore reportedly negotiated a substantial raise, bringing her salary in line with series lead Thornton at roughly $740,000 to $770,000 per episode. Co-star Ali Larter also reportedly secured a major pay bump after Angela became one of the show's breakout characters.