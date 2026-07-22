‘Landman’ Fans Want Demi Moore’s Cami to Fall Hard in Season 3

Key Takeaways
- As Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ drama Landman heads into Season 3, many fans are openly calling for Demi Moore's Cami Miller to "suffer" or lose everything after her high-risk takeover of M-Tex Oil.
- Other viewers want a more complex path for Cami, from a hardship-driven redemption arc to a storyline where Tommy Norris steps in out of loyalty to her late husband Monty Miller.
- With Moore's pay bumped to match Billy Bob Thornton's, and Thornton’s character of Tommy now a business rival, fans are split between leaning into Cami-focused drama and shifting the show back toward the oil field and away from relationship arcs.
Demi Moore's Cami Miller may have survived Landman Season 2, but plenty of fans are hoping she doesn't make it through Season 3 unscathed.
As production prepares to begin in Texas next month, viewers are already flooding online forums with predictions—and wish lists—for Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount+ drama. According to TV Insider, one recurring theme has emerged above all others: they want Cami to pay the price for the risky decisions she made after taking control of M-Tex Oil.
One fan didn't hold back, bluntly declaring, "Cami must be made to suffer," before rattling off other hopes for the new season. Another predicted her bold business gamble will collapse almost immediately, writing, "Cami loses everything on Monday. Gas hits on Tuesday."
Others are rooting for something more nuanced than total destruction. One viewer suggested Cami should endure enough hardship for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) to step in out of loyalty to her late husband, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).
Another argued she'd be better served by a redemption arc, saying Cami should recognize "the error of her ways" before walking away from the oil business a little wiser—and a little poorer.
Initially introduced as Monty's sophisticated wife, Cami was thrust into the driver's seat after his death, inheriting M-Tex Oil while discovering the company was hiding major financial problems. Rather than shrink from the challenge, Cami quickly established herself as a force, memorably shutting down skeptical executives with the line, "Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your f*cking money."
The character's growing importance has also been reflected behind the scenes. Ahead of Season 3, Moore reportedly negotiated a substantial raise, bringing her salary in line with series lead Thornton at roughly $740,000 to $770,000 per episode. Co-star Ali Larter also reportedly secured a major pay bump after Angela became one of the show's breakout characters.
Cami's next move could also reshape the show's central conflict. With Tommy striking out on his own alongside T.L. (Sam Elliott) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland), Season 3 appears poised to turn the former allies into business rivals—making Cami one of the biggest obstacles standing in Tommy's way.
Not every fan wants the spotlight on Cami's personal downfall. Some are hoping the series shifts its focus back to the oil patch instead of family drama. "We really don't need any more relationship arcs," one fan wrote. "What Season 3 needs is to get people out of the house and back into the oil field."